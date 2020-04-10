{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

All infected foreigners in Kerala recover from COVID-19, thank healthcare personnel

Read in Malayalam

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
All infected foreigners in Kerala recover from COVID-19, thank healthcare personnel
Jane Elizabeth Jackson, Steven Hancock, and Anne William
SHARE

Kochi: Four British nationals, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala, have recovered fully and have thanked the health personnel in the state for taking care of them.

With this, all the foreigners, who were undergoing treatment in Kerala for COVID-19 have recovered, a remarkable achievement in the state's fight against the pandemic.

Steven Hancock, 61; wife Anne William, 61; Janet Leigh, 83; and Jane Elizabeth Jackson, 63; were discharged from the Aster Medcity Hospital in Kochi on Thursday.
KERALA
COVID-19 curve is still flat in Kerala but the 100th day of infection springs a surprise

Italian national Roberto Tonoso, 57; British nationals Lanson, 76; Elizabeth Lance, 76, and Brian Neil, 57; had recovered earlier after undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam hospitals.

Among them, Brian was in a critical condition at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in Kochi. He was administered medicine for HIV after taking special permission. This proved to be crucial.

Brian Neil was among the group of travellers, who were stopped at the airport on March 15, and admitted to the hospital.

Jane Jackson said that they got excellent treatment and care in a foreign land.

Anne William said that there were times when she broke down. Even during those desperate moments, health personnel in Kerala stood by them, she added.
KERALA
How does the Kerala CM’s COVID-19 ‘war room’ work?

These foreigners would be put under observation at Bolgatty Hotel in Kochi. They would be allowed to return after this surveillance period.

Health Minister K K Shailaja lauded the healthcare personnel at Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam Medical College Hospitals for their exemplary work.

While pointing out that those above 60 years of age were put under high-risk category in foreign countries, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the lives of all the infected foreigners (including those above 60) in the state were saved through treatment.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES