12 hours in PPE: Life of lab technicians amid COVID-19 pandemic

A lab technician in PPE
Keralites routinely tune into news channels every evening to get the official figures on confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

These updates reach us without fail thanks to the lab technicians. They have been working tirelessly checking each sample day after day with no time to even take adequate rest.

Since the outbreak, they have been working over twelve hours a day, in their personal protective equipment (PPE).
It is one of the very few jobs where one prays fervently to get a negative result.

On reaching the lab, the technicians don the PPE before taking samples from the viral transport media. The name and other details of the patients have to be cross-checked with the samples.

It is a high-risk job as they handle samples of body fluids and throat swabs of possibly infected people.

At every stage of the procedure from RNA extraction, reagent priming to DNA application, they have to be doubly sure of the amount of chemicals used. They also have to accurately note the test result to the last denomination.

Before noon, they have to arrive at the results of most of the tests.

They can get out of the PPE kit only after three hours. They would have been drenched in sweat by then. To continue testing, they would have to wear a new PPE kit.
It would be evening by the time their tasks for the day are done.

Back at home, they have to first take bath before interacting with anyone in the family, including their children. They also have to wash the clothes in bleaching water. And in the night, they sleep alone in one room. This schedule repeats.

Similar tales of hard work and dedication are narrated by most of those who work at Corona testing labs across the state.

