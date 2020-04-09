MLA, Fire Force in action to ease water woes of pregnant woman's family during lockdown

Married for six years, Ashraf and Fathima have been leading a content life with their two lovely daughters. When the couple came to know that they were about to welcome their third child, their joy knew no bounds. But it was around the same time that COVID-19 caused a nation-wide lockdown. At her third month of pregnancy, 26-year-old Fathima experienced spotting and was petrified. The family soon contacted the government helpline number to know if it was the right time to visit the hospital.

"When we contacted the helpline number, they immediately added us to the WhatsApp group for mother and child, formed for emergency situations," recalls Ashraf, who works with an interior design firm in Pathanamthitta. In less than 10 minutes, Veena George MLA called Ashraf to inquire about Fathima's health.

"Our home is located on top of the hill and our well dries up every summer. For two-three months, we go to our relatives' house downhill to take a bath and wash clothes. Fathima told her that it was the only strenuous activity she has been doing which might have caused the bleeding and lower back pain. The MLA promised that she would immediately look into the matter of water scarcity," Ashraf says.

Ashraf and Fathima rushed to St Luke Hospital in Pathanamthitta town, carrying the sworn affidavit for emergency travel during the lockdown. (Emergency travellers have to carry sworn affidavits clearly mentioning the reason for their travel during lockdown period.)

"Our car was stopped by the police, but when we explained the purpose, they let us go immediately," he says.

Fathima wasn't in a dangerous condition. All she had to do was to take rest.

Enroute home, Ashraf was thinking of installing a motor to pump water from his neighbour's well and was worried if anyone would come to work at this lockdown period. He was lost in thoughts as the car crossed Kadammanitta Road that leads to his home, Murippil Puthanveed.

He saw his parents waiting at the door, smiling. And they were eager to tell the piece of good news. Soon after they had left for the hospital, a fire engine arrived and filled their water tank, promising to come back whenever they need water.

"This was a huge surprise. We were troubled by water scarcity for the past few years. We have been contacting the water authority and municipality to solve the crisis but in vain. And it took just one phone call to bring water to our home. We are so grateful to the Pathanamthitta district administration authorities and especially Veena George, who has been enquiring about Fathima's health over the phone since then. She has also promised undisrupted water supply in our household forever," says Ashraf, who is happy about government's people-friendly efforts.

"Cutting across political lines, the state government has been showing exemplary leadership quality. At this hour of uncertainty, the elected representatives are working efficiently for the people. Words are not adequate to praise their efforts," he says.