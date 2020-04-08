Tata Group to set up hospital in Kasaragod as COVID-19 threat looms large in district

Kasaragod: Kerala's Kasaragod district which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, converted a portion of the under-construction Medical College Hospital into a COVID speciality centre in a span of four days.

But that is not all. District Collector D Sajith Babu has announced that the Tata Group will construct a speciality hospital in the district in a span of three months.

The relatively low level of health care facilities in the district and its huge dependence on neighbouring Karnataka for medical emergencies had left it in a hapless state after the neighbouring state closed off its borders in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Kasaragod.

The Tata Group hospital will be set up in Thekki village of Chemmanad panchayat and the facility will have 540 isolation beds and quarantine facility for 450, the Times of India reported.

The hospital will be set up using the CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds of the group. The collector described the hospital as a 'gift' from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan.

The Kasaragod district has 156 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6 recovered patients.

The new government facility has 100 beds, besides few ICUs to cater to COVID-19 patients at the new facility. It has a capacity to house as many as 400 patients.