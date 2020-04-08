Salary Challenge: Chennithala attempts to call Isaac's bluff

The other day finance minister T M Thomas Isaac had rhetorically asked opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who had vehemently objected to the 'Salary Challenge, to check what Congress-run states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra were doing with the salaries of their employees in the wake of the COVID-19 contagion.

Chennithala accepted the challenge and called up Dr Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan's health and family welfare minister. In fact, Chennithala wanted to talk directly to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but he was in the midst of a video conference. So he talked to Sharma, an old friend of his from the Youth Congress days.

“Raghu told me that 50 per cent of the salary of IAS officers in the state have been deferred, as also that of senior state government officers. Nothing more,” Chennithala said. He called up Maharashtra, too. “There, too, 50 per cent of the salary of Group A officers, which include IAS officers, have been deferred,” he said. However, there are reports that Maharashtra would cut salaries but with less burden on the lower income brackets.

Chennithala said he was also assured by both the governments that they intended to pay the pending salaries in full. “So Isaac's statement that these states have cut the salaries of their employees is false,” Chennithala said.

He said he also had a salary-related order issued by the Tamil Nadu government. “There government employees and teachers have expressed their willingness to transfer a day's salary to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund,” he said. Central government employees, too, will part with only a day's earning.

Chennithala then said that he was not against the 'Salary Challenge' per se but was opposed to the forced manner in which the LDF government was trying to get the money from government employees. “Don't force them, they will give,” Chennithala said.

Misappropriation of relief

He then raised the prospect of illegal fund diversion. “The manner in which flood relief funds were usurped by unscrupulous CPM men was shocking. Now we have proof that COVID-19 relief funds too would be diverted the way the flood relief funds were,” Chennithala said.

He repeated the charge raised during a press conference on April 7 that Rs 5 lakh from the COVID relief fund was set apart to disinfect the office of transport minister A K Saseendran's private secretary. “Why was the Chief Minister so provoked when we raised this issue,” Chennithala asked.

When Pinarayi Vijayan was asked about the charge during his daily sunset briefing on April 7, he said he was not aware of such an allegation. “On the face of it, this is a serious charge. And this is also not something that should have been raised at a press conference. Such a thing had never been heard of before,” the Chief Minister had said. Chennithala said it was not for the Chief Minister but for him to decide where he would air allegations.

Why blame virus for fiscal troubles

The opposition leader also said it was wrong for the LDF government to blame COVID for all the state's economic troubles. “It now looks as if our economy floundered after COVID-19 struck. Corruption, extravagance and inefficient tax management had already crippled the state's economy,” he said.

Chennithala said the situation was so dire that Kerala did not have the money to even pay its contribution to secure the second tranche of National Health Mission funds. “Both the union health minister and health secretary had to write to the state saying it had failed to pick up the Rs 386.59 crore it was supposed to get as second tranche under the NHM,” Chennithala said. He also produced the letters of both health minister Harsh Vardhan and the health secretary.

Inflated burden

Further, he said the government had not taken up any major fiscal burden on account of COVID-19 prevention. Of the Rs-20,000-crore package, Rs 14,000 crore are arrears that were to be paid to contractors. According to him, the government has to pay the interest for the Rs 2000 crore Kudumbashree loan scheme only three years from now. “After a six month moratorium, the government will have to pay Rs 52 crore. The next payment needs to be done only after three years, long after their term has ended,” Chennithala said.

He said the social welfare payments had to be made anyway. “Arrears under the LDF government had already mounted to Rs 8,500 crore. This was money they should have paid even if there was no COVID-19,” he said.

Chennithala said the only additional free ration the government was giving was the 15 kg foodgrains for he non-priority category. Expenditure on food kits would be only Rs 350 crore. “The rest will be taken from the budget allocation of the Civil Supplies Department,” he said.

As for payment from welfare funds, Chennithala said the government was only returning the money the workers themselves had contributed to these funds. The opposition leader then said that if the state was so starved of funds then it should borrow Rs 2000 crore from KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).