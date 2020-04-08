{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kerala govt sets up online system to monitor availability of essential items

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Kerala govt sets up online system to monitor availability of essential items
Screengrab of the online dashboard setup by the government.
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has set up an online system to monitor the availability of essential commodities in an area amid COVID-19 lockdown. This includes the stock details of 19,000 merchants, who have registered with the GST department.

Retail/wholesale merchants have to update the details in the SIMS system, developed by Indian Institute Of Information Technology and Management (IIITM-K). They have to update three types of information - the stock in hand, the stock they have ordered for, and the average consumption expected in a month. These have to be updated within specific intervals.
NATION
Govt not keen on extending coronavirus lockdown, decision after Apr 10

Apart from this, the stock details of the total open market in a taluk are collected from the Civil Supplies and mapped. These are being compared as well.

Sixteen items, including LPG cylinders, have been listed as essential items. The merchants can register on the portal as well.

The link for the website: sims.kerala.gov.in.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES