What next after lockdown? Kerala expert panel's suggestions on easing restrictions

A 17-member expert committee constituted by the Kerala government has suggested phased withdrawal of lockdown restrictions in the State.

The report, which was submitted to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, noted that time was not yet ripe for the complete withdrawal of lockdown restrictions on April 14.

The state government had constituted the committee on April 4 with K M Abraham as convenor to suggest strategies for easing lockdown restrictions.

The panel recommended that lockdown could be eased district-wise in three phases - Phase -1, Phase -2 and Phase -3 - starting from April 15.

How to decide Phase-1 districts?

A district will qualify for Phase-1 relaxation of restrictions only if it has reported not more than one new COVID-19 case during the week prior to the date of review. It should not register more than 10% increase in the number of persons under home surveillance. Besides, the district should be free of any COVID-19 hotspots.

Suggested restrictions in Phase-1 districts



• No person shall travel outside the house without wearing face masks

• Anyone leaving his or her house will have to carry a valid piece of Identity (Aadhar, Passport Ration Card, Driving License etc.) to prove the place of residence and explain the purpose of travel



• Any establishment (private or public sector) operating shall mandatorily undertake proper measures of sanitation, providing masks and sanitisers, daily disposal of waste, provision of an adequate supply of potable water as well as for cleaning purposes. Failure to do so will be tantamount to an offence under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Acts, 2005.

• Occupancy of government vehicles should be restricted to two per vehicle excluding the driver and buses.



• Buses/Vans carrying frontline care workers or other public servants should not exceed the seating capacity of the vehicle. All passengers shall wear masks while travelling.



• Only one person per house will be allowed outside the house at a time for a specific purpose and for not more than 3 hours at a time (other than for exempted activities).

• No person above 65 with any history of comorbidity (hypertension, diabetes) or undergoing any treatment for cancer or major ailments should be permitted movement outside the house. However, where they have no assistance for meeting their household needs without leaving their house, they may obtain special passes under the existing mechanism, unless the assistance can be provided by volunteers, local bodies or palliative units. Comorbidity issues should be highlighted through communication campaigns.



• Movement of private vehicles should be restricted with an odd-even scheme in two groups for Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.



• There should be a total clampdown on all vehicle movement during Sunday other than for critical services and emergency operations.



• No gathering for any purpose more than 5 persons should be permitted.



• No religious congregations to be permitted and all places of worship shall remain closed.



• Government offices and banks may reopen with staggered 50 % roster-based attendance and follow a five-day week during the period of the restrictions.

• Attendance at marriages and funerals should be restricted to 10 persons and that too only the nearest kith and kin may attend on such occasions.



• Banks may follow 50% attendance but with normal work hours.



• Airline and rail movement for passengers into the State should be totally disallowed.



• No entry of any person from outside the State during this phase other than what is permitted currently. Special checks should be done at the Kumily border where migrant labour cross over in search of employment in the plantations.

• Total employees at any worksite (other than Government Offices) shall be restricted to ten persons or 25% of staff strength whichever is higher. The owner of the establishment will be bound to observe this restriction. Failure to do so will be tantamount to an offence under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Acts, 2005.



• Super Markets and Malls, Film Theatres, Bars, Conference Halls, and Centralised AC Rooms in hotels etc. with closed Air-Conditioning should not be permitted to be reopened.

• Shops selling merchandise like Jewellery, Textiles, Electronics, Fancy ware should not be allowed to be opened during the first phase.



How to decide Phase-2 districts?



A district will qualify for phase-II relaxation if it reported less than one case in the entire fortnight prior to the date of the review. It should not report more than 5% in the number of persons under home surveillance from the date of the previous review. Besides, the district should be free of any COVID-19 hotspots.



Suggested restrictions for Phase-2 districts



• Autos and Taxis may be allowed but restricted to a total of one and three passengers respectively. The owners of the vehicles should ensure that hand sanitisers are kept in the vehicles and are made available to the passenger. All occupants in the vehicle should compulsorily wear masks.



• Bus travel for a short distance within a city or town may be permitted subject to a strict discipline of one person per seat only, without any standing passengers permitted and all passengers to compulsorily wear masks. Bus owners are required to provide hand sanitisers before allowing entry of passengers into buses.



• Activities under NREGS to be allowed with protocols (use of cloth masks and sanitisers).



• All Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) shall be allowed to reopen with protocols (viz. use of cloth masks and sanitisers) 20. Small and Medium Enterprises or any private establishment employing more than 5 persons should ascertain that the employee does not have any of the symptoms associated with the COVID infection. The owner of the establishment will be bound to assist the employee suffering from fever or cough to visit the nearest health centre. Wilful omission on the part of the owner or the employee will be punishable under the relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Acts, 2005.



• Attendance at marriages and funerals shall be strictly restricted to 20 persons.



• Total employees at any worksite or private organisation shall be restricted to 20 persons or 25% of staff strength whichever is higher.



• To ensure physical health, people may be permitted to walk for at least half an hour in the immediate vicinity (within a radius of 0.5 km) of their residence before 7.30 a.m. in the morning, keeping a safe distance of at least two meters from the nearest person.



How to decide Phase-3 districts?



A district will qualify for Phase-III relaxation if it does not report new COVID case for the fortnight prior to the date of the review and there has been a decrease of more than 5% of the number of persons under home surveillance from the date of the previous review. Besides, the district should be free of any COVID-19 hotspots.



Suggested restrictions for Phase-3 districts



Inter-district bus transport may be allowed with 2/3rd capacity subject to observing social distance protocols such as compulsory face masks, hand sanitizers and no standing passenger policy etc.



• Domestic flights for essential passengers, doctors, health workers, patients etc. may be permitted to be operated at 50% of the seating capacity of the vehicle. Aircraft should be fully sanitised and the same recorded for subsequent official verification prior to each flight.

• International air travel and travel from other parts of India by air may not be allowed until full relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the State. But where NRKs stranded in various countries, who are keen to return to Kerala return home in phases must be necessarily brought home by air, they should be examined under the following protocol:

a. All returnees should go through serological test for screening (where results are available in 5-10 minutes if positive and then moved to quarantine. A confirmatory RTPCR to rule in or rule out Corona should also be followed within a day or two. If they are asymptomatic and RTPCR negative they can be quarantined at home with Telemedicine / Tele-mentoring.



b. Till such time as such a protocol can be ensured, the returnees must be put on compulsory quarantine of 28 days at designated places viz., Corona Care Centres and not at their respective homes. For this purpose, selected hotel facilities can be converted into Corona Care Centres and NRKs to be shifted compulsorily to these centres. Depending upon their capacity to pay, they may be assigned to these Hotels converted into Corona Care Centres. House Keeping and Front Office staff in these hotels may be trained (crash course) on essentials of Para Medical services, while in quarantine.



c. However, NRIs who submit documentary evidence of COVID test done in the countries from where they come to India with relevant details and have tested negative, can be given free access and stay at home under surveillance for 14 days, if the test is as per specifications. The District Medical Officer shall certify the acceptability of the test conducted abroad. The District Administration shall keep track of all such cases.



• Entry into the State may be allowed but all new entrants to the state should undergo 14day home quarantine. Border Control procedures must be established jointly by the Health and Police Departments. District Administration should institute special tracking mechanisms for monitoring their movements. Mobile positioning apps or where available, RFID bracelets may be used for this purpose.



• Universities, Schools and Colleges shall be opened only for the purpose of holding Examinations. Seating arrangements should follow the safe distance rule and halls should have an adequate supply of hand sanitisers at entry points.

• All IT companies may be allowed to open partially. Staff engaged in the production and development of software applications should continue to work from home.

• Shopping malls/stores may be allowed to function with restriction of one person from a family going inside, limiting the total number that can be in a store/shop at a time for ensuring one-metre physical distance at least between customers. Cooperation of mall/store owners may be sought to encourage home delivery. Police/Health/Civil Supplies/Labour Department officers may make random visits to ensure this protocol.



• A system of taking prior appointment through phone and online should be introduced so that shopkeepers can space the number of customers visiting the shop, taking into consideration the size of the shop such that social distancing is maintained and crowding inside or outside the shop is regulated.

• Hostel and residential facilities may be opened. The owners and the management to have full responsibility of preventing overcrowding, allowing for a safe distance of at least one meter at all time between occupants and promptly ensuring that persons suffering from fever and symptoms visibly found in COVID patients are immediately taken to the nearest health centre. The risks for not complying with this stipulation shall solely be on the owner of the facility and wilful negligence in this regard will be punishable under the relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Acts, 2005.

• After the judicial courts open after vacation, the following regulation may be suggested to the Hon. High Court, for their functioning:

a. Regular sitting in Quasi-Judicial bodies such as permanent Lok Adalat, Consumer Forum, Ombudsman can be reduced to once or twice in a week.



b. Filing of fresh cases in various Quasi-Judicial bodies can be done Online.

c. Video conference facility can be utilised in Sub Ordinates Courts at least in one of the Court Centres in every district. Necessary guidelines for this may be issued to District courts and other Subordinate Courts.

• Online sale of liquor may be started by BEVCO.



• Religious congregations in and outside mosques, temples, churches etc., large marriages, political meetings or conferences or cultural gatherings shall continue to be prohibited during this phase.