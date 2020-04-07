SC disposes Kerala's plea to open borders as Karnataka allows emergency vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram: The border standoff between Kerala and Karnataka seems to have ended with the Supreme Court disposing the case after the central government assured the apex court that both states reached an agreement on passage of emergency vehicles.

In a huge relief for Kerala, neighbouring Karnataka has agreed to allow ambulances carrying patients other than COVID-19 cases through Talapady border in Kasaragod district for treatment in hospitals in Mangaluru during the ongoing lockdown.

The breakthrough came two days after the Supreme Court through video conferencing asked the chief secretaries of Kerala and Karnataka to hold discussions with union health secretary for an amicable settlement of the issue and decide on parameters to be maintained in case of health emergencies.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, told the Supreme Court that a joint meeting between home secretary and chief secretaries of Kerala & Karnataka was held and they reached an agreement on the passage of emergency health vehicles through the border.

The court on Friday gave the directive during the hearing of a petition by Karnataka challenging a high court order for opening of borders as to allow free movement of vehicles carrying persons for urgent medical treatment.

At least eight seriously ill patients have died so far unable to get treatment in Mangaluru as the national highway at Talapady had been closed in view of the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The patients from Kerala need to carry a certificate mentioning the hospital which they plan to visit in Mangaluru.

Karnataka had closed its borders with Kerala after Kasaragod became a hotspot of coronavirus with at least 128 positive cases till now.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said opening of the state's borders will be like "embracing death".

Meanwhile, Vijayan said Kerala has been allowing people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to visit hospitals in Wayanad district despite lockdown.

The northern part of Kasaragod district depends on Mangaluru for medical facilities especially dialysis patients.

While Kasaragod was suffering from lack of medical facilities and rising virus cases, a new COVID-19 speciality centre at Kasaragod Medical College has started its operation from Monday.

A 26-member medical team including 11 doctors, 10 staff nurses, and 5 nursing assistants reached Kasaragod to coordinate the activities and train the staff for the treatment of COVID-19, officials said.

There are 175 confirmed coronavirus positive cases from Karnataka and 327 from Kerala till Tuesday.