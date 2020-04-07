On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the media, announced that mobile and vehicle service centres across the state can function one or two days in a week during the remaining lockdown period.

He said mobile service centres can function on Sundays while vehicle workshops and spare parts shops can open on Thursdays. Fan and air conditioner service centres can function one day in a week (chief minister did not specify the day for this.)

Vijayan said registered electricians are allowed to visit homes to carry out repairing works.

Here is the list:

Mobile shops: Sundays

Vehicle workshops: Thursdays and Sundays

Spare parts shops: Thursdays and Sundays

Fan/ air conditioner service centres: one day (day not specified)