Restrictions likely to continue in eight Kerala districts even after lockdown ends

New Delhi: Restrictions are likely to be continued in eight districts, identified as COVID-19 hotspots, in Kerala even after the 21-day lockdown ends next week.

Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram are these eight districts, according to sources.

About 80 per cent of the infected people are from 62 districts in the country. Strict restrictions are likely to be imposed in these districts.

Of the 736 districts in the country, the disease was reported in 274 districts.

The Centre had the other day issued guidelines to prevent the virus outbreak in areas with high number of cases.

The government is also considering whether to adopt the model followed at Bhilwara in Rajasthan after six people tested positive for the disease on March 19.

Strict regulations imposed in Bhilwara include curfew, closing borders, deployment of 6,000 doctors, and medical examination for all individuals with symptoms and disinfection of public places. Also, the affected areas were divided into clusters and put under surveillance.

Workshops can function

Mobile shops, recharge centres and computer-spare parts shop would be allowed to function in Kerala on one day in the week during the lockdown period. Also, the automobile workshops would be given permission to operate on all days.

Total confirmed cases in Kerala now is 327. Considering the 59 who had recovered by now and the two who had succumbed, COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kerala's hospitals are 266.

The number of infections climbed to 4,421 in the country on Monday while the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 114.