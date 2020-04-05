COVID-19: Guidelines on rapid antibody tests to be issued soon

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is likely to soon release the guidelines for conducting rapid antibody tests for quickly diagnosing COVID-19 in areas with high number of cases, known as hotspots.

Though it is not the conclusive test for confirming COVID-19, the introduction of the rapid antibody tests will lead to a major revamp in the current regime of COVID-19 testing in the country.

The state government has already said that this would be widely implemented in Kerala.

A recent meeting of the ICMR National Task Force has reportedly formulated the guidelines. The ICMR is likely to recommend large-scale use of the rapid antibody tests.

The results of the test can be known in 15-30 minutes.

If the virus load is found to be high, body fluids will be sent for the confirmatory test. At the same time, a negative antibody test result does not rule out the disease. These people will be placed under home quarantine again.

Authorities have identified 20 hotspots in the country and 22 regions that are vulnerable to widespread transmission. The rapid antibody tests will be first conducted in these areas.

India has placed an order for 10 lakh rapid test kits. These are likely to reach India from USA and China by Sunday.

What is rapid antibody test?



The rapid antibody test is only a preliminary test. Antibody would be produced within days of the virus entering the body. The test is to confirm if there are antibodies in the blood. This is the first test in identifying any type of virus. But to confirm the disease, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR) test has to be conducted.



Rapid test kits arrive in Kerala



After Shashi Tharoor MP intervened, around 1,000 kits were brought to Kerala from Mylab in Pune via a chartered flight.



About 2,000 kits are likely to arrive on Sunday.

The IMCR had given permission for Kerala to conduct the rapid test. Though orders were placed to buy kits from Singapore and Hong Kong, the delivery was affected due to the fewer number of cargo planes. During this while, Shashi Tharoor spent Rs 57 lakh from his MP fund to arrange for 3,000 kits. These kits would be used in the Pothencode area in Thiruvananthapuram.