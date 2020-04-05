Prathibha MLA makes defaming remarks against journalists

Alappuzha: A Kerala MLA, U Prathibha, has stoked controversy when she asked mediapersons to enter into 'flesh trade' rather than doing 'journalism'.

The CPM MLA from Kayamkulam made the remarks on a Facebook Live after the media reported the altercation between her and a few Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers. DYFI is the youth wing of Prathibha's party, CPM. "Instead of journalism, it is better if media persons enter the flesh trade,” she said on social media.

The issue began after Prathibha had written on Facebook that she was tackling the problems in her constituency from her home during the COVID-19 crisis. Some DYFI workers, including a district committee member, took strong exception to the post. Prathibha reacted to this through veiled comments. Mediapersons earned MLA's wrath for reporting the incidents.

Rejecting the statements made by the MLA, the CPM district secretary R Nassar said that some of her remarks were unbecoming for a people's representative and that the party would probe the issue.

CPI district secretary T J Anjalose too urged the MLA to withdraw her comments and express regret.

Shanimol Usman, a Congress MLA, urged Prathibha to retract her misogynistic statements and issue an apology.

Youth Congress district president Tijin Joseph filed a complaint with the district police chief, seeking to file a case against the MLA for making defaming comments against media persons.

The state and district committees of the Kerala Journalists Union also voiced their protest.

After the issue snowballed into a controversy, Prathibha put up another FB post.

She justified her statements by claiming, "Any animal being preyed upon would react in self-defence. I also did the same. My response was against those media persons who lacked any journalistic ethics."

She further said, "I never tried to criticise or insult the entire journalism fraternity. I express regret if such a misunderstanding was created."