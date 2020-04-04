Kerala nurse who beat COVID-19 determined to join back fight against coronavirus

Kottayam: When Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared victory in the state's fight against coronavirus on Friday, he may have been talking about a lot of things – on how confirmed cases had dipped to nine from very distressing numbers the previous days, the recovery of Thomas (93) and Mariamma (86), the country's oldest COVID-19 patients, and many more. But nothing illustrates the state's effort more than the tale of Reshma Mohandas, whose personal battle against the virus saw a triumphant victory.

Reshma, a staff nurse at Kottayam Medical College Hospital, contracted the disease while caring for Thomas and Mariamma. On March 23, after she had served 10 days in the coronavirus ward, Reshma came down with fever and had to undergo a medical examination. She tested positive on March 24.

It was one of the most alarming moments since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kerala. It posed the all-important question of whether our health workers, our first line of defence, could be kept safe from the virus and many more.

However, the spirited woman, fought the illness with courage, becoming an exemplary figure not just for the hospital, but for the healthcare personnel across Kerala.

In just nine days, Reshma made a full recovery, adding yet another feature to the medical team. Reshma left the hospital on Friday. She was also heartened to learn that the elders, whom she had cared for, have made successful recoveries too.

“Our hospitals have all the facilities to treat COVID-19. The medical staff are all working very hard. We can rest without worry. Kerala will survive coronavirus,” Reshma said.

Reshma also said she had received enormous support from her colleagues and even health minister KK Shailaja. The minister called her up to congratulate on her release from the hospital.

With the discharge of Reshma, all COVID-19 patients admitted to Kottayam Medical College are free of the virus. The elderly patients she attended to were discharged earlier.

While Reshma is raring to join back duty, she has to be at home for 14 days under observation. The Thiruvankulam native has now gone home to her husband Unnikrishnan and his mother.