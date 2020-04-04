Kerala govt spends Rs 2 lakh for COVID-19 patients in ICU

Kottayam: The Kerala government spends up to Rs 2 lakh on a COVID-19 patient, who is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital. The government has to spend Rs 1 lakh for a patient in a ward.

Such treatments would normally cost Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in private hospitals and these are being offered free of cost by the health department.

Apart from the medical tests of the patient, and protective equipment for the healthcare personnel, the health department also bears the cost for the patient's food and other stationery items.

The medical equipment for those under treatment in the ICU and in the wards are being specially procured for the purpose.

Cost for patients in ICU

Medical checks - Up to Rs 32,000. It takes Rs 4,000 to carry out the tests of body fluids to confirm the disease. As many as eight tests are needed for one patient.

Personal protection

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) - Up to Rs 1,20,000. The PPE is worn by doctors, nurses and cleaning staff. One PPE unit is used for four hours of duty. Up to 10 PPE kits are used to care for one patient in a single day. One PPE unit will approximately cost Rs 600.

Medicines, medical examination - Over Rs 10,000 (Cost for the medical tests and medicines that are not available in the hospitals)

Medical stationery articles - Over Rs 10,000 (stethoscope, pulse oximeter and other essential items needed for the patient)

Rs 25 lakh sought

The district health department has sought Rs 25 lakh for three months from the state health department to counter the COVID-19 spread.

The money was sought to procure PPE unit and sanitisers, and to conduct awareness programmes. The district health department has exhausted the stock of masks, PPE unit and sanitisers meant for a year.

Health mission programme manager Dr Vyas Sukumaran has said that sanitisers and masks are being produced at the Kottayam General Hospital as these have been in short supply.

Kottayam Medical College Hospital

COVID-19 patients at the medical college so far - 5

Those who underwent treatment at the ICU - 2 (elderly couple from Ranni in Pathanamthitta)

Those who were admitted to the ward - 3 (couple from Chengalam in Kottayam, a health worker)

Those who were admitted to the isolation ward – 55