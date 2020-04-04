Kerala lockdown Day 13: Ration shops to remain open Sunday, donate your ration kit for the needy

The state enters the 13th day of lockdown on Sunday in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Eleven new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases reported from Kerala to 306. Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to help you during the lockdown days.

Ration supply on Sunday

The ration shops in the state will function normally on Sunday also. Those with ration card numbers ending with 8 and 9 will be given the free supplies announced by the state government on Sunday.

Priority card holders (yellow, pink) will be given the ration till 12pm and others may avail the service from 12pm to 5pm.

Donate your free kit

The state government has announced free rice and food grain kit for all. Those who do not want this can now donate this for the need by visiting the Civil Supplies website.

Deadline for TDS exemption forms

The Income Tax Department has allowed individuals to submit Form 15G and 15H for the current fiscal after June 30 for claiming exemption from TDS on interest income.

Forms 15G and 15H are filed by persons whose incomes are below the taxable threshold, to seek exemption from TDS on interest income.

These forms are usually submitted by taxpayers to banks and financial institutions in April.

Free treatment

Testing and treatment for COVID-19 will be free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals.

Hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) can use their authorised testing facilities or tie up with an authorised testing facility. Treatment of COVID-19 by private hospitals will be covered under the AB-PMJAY.

She-taxi for elderly

She taxi service will now be available from Sunday onwards for the elderly who wish to visit doctors or buy medicines. Initially, the service will be available within a 15km radius of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode only.

Contact: 7306701200, 7306701400.

For those below the poverty line, this will be a completely free service and for others government approved rates per kilometre will be applicable.

Free counselling

If you are stressed out about not being able to go out or suffering from COVID-19 or other diseases, the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode has launched counselling via telephone from 9am to 9pm.

For phone numbers click on this link.

The All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) is also providing free counselling for stress. They can be contacted between 8am to 8pm (Men - 9642229636, Women - 9497310934).

Banking hours

The State Level Bankers’ Committee has decided that Monday onwards all banks in Kerala will be open only from 10am to 2pm.

Earlier, the time for banks was from 10am to 4pm on account of salary, pension and disbursal of other relief funds.

Online food delivery till 8pm

Hotel, takeaway counters delivering food via online services have been permitted till 8pm. Earlier, they were only allowed till 5pm in the evening.

All other delivery options will continue to be allowed only till 5pm.

'Edutainment' for kids

As 45 lakh children are now at lockeddown at home, an online program - 'Avadhikala Santhoshangal' - for students has been set up in collaboration with KITE SCERT.

Students from class 5 to 9 can avail the service through the portal samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.

E-resources for students from class 1 to 12 are also available on the site.

Telemedicine launched

Here is another piece of good news for the COVID-19 suspect patients. You can now avail the telemedicine services launched by the health department. At present, 100 doctors will be working at the telemedicine centre. Each person will get 15 minutes to talk to the doctors.

For registration: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

Qure, a free telemedicine app, with doctors available across India has also made its services available in Kozhikode for free. Click to download the app.

Post office on wheels

The mobile post office which was already available in Pathanamthitta district will now start functioning in Thiruvananthapuram postal division also. It will offer minimal counter services (savings bank deposits, withdrawals, e-Money orders, PLI premium payment etc) and will start functioning from Saturday. Click here for the route chart.

Help desk

A help desk with two WhatsApp enabled telephone numbers is to be formed by the local self governments to look after the people or families with special needs. People requiring special care like the homeless, elderly staying alone, critically ill etc. will be covered under this.

The helpline numbers are to function 24x7. The phone numbers will be pasted on the houses with such special needs. The help desk will be linked with the district collector's COVID war room, health department, police department etc.

A committee formed at the ward level will identify all such homes or individuals.

Police to deliver medicines

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behra has informed that the police department has made arrangements to deliver life saving drugs to the those in critical condition or battling serious health issues.

Special vehicles have been arranged for this purpose in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Additionally, the Highway patrol vehicles can also be used for the same. If you are in need of this service dial 112.

Helplines for foreigners

Ministry of Tourism has setup a task force comprising both central and state tourism departments to address the issues being brought forward in real time. The Coordination group is working through WhatsApp, emails and telephones to ensure smooth information flow.

The Ministry's 24x7 helpline number is 1363. For more information visit: strandedinindia.com or incredibleindia.org.

Helpline for speech and hearing impaired

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has arranged for a 24-hour helpline. The phone numbers are as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta: 9249505723

Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad: 7994548133

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod: 7025065488

If those with disabilities wish to ask questions directly they can do so through the NISH website or through a video or message on their Facebook page.

How to avail RBI's loan moratorium?

Following the three-month moratorium on loan repayments announced by the Reserve Bank of India in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banks are introducing various methods for customers to avail it. Onmanorama compiles plans of various banks to implement this.

Disha helpline for pregnant women

Pregnant women in Kerala are advised not visit hospital unless in cases of emergency and should take advice from their doctor through phone. They should also wear masks at all times. In case they show COVID-19 symptoms, instead of visiting their doctor or hospital, they must contact them over telephone or call the Disha helpline (1056).

For women's health issues, the following doctors are available:

Dr Shivakumari - 9497622682, Dr Sidhi - 9495148480, Dr Simi Mahadevan - 9895066994, Dr Eena - 8606802747, Dr Bindu P S – 9447749093, Dr Roshni - 7012311393, Dr Bini K B - 9895822936, Dr Prabeesh M - 9447721344, Dr Aparna – 8281928963, Dr Tintu - 9446094412.

No entry at Sabarimala on Vishu

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said devotees won't be allowed entry to hill shrine of Sabarimala during Vishu due to the nation-wide lockdown. Earlier restrictions were imposed till Tuesday, but it will now be in effect till April 14, the TDB said.

Deadline for entrance applications

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of entrance test forms at seven major educational institutions in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The seven institutions include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where the last date for submission of applications has now been extended till April 30.

For the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020, the new last date is May 16 and May 15 for the CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020.

The last date for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test is May 31.

Essential commodities at your home

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

Click here to download the app for shops

Vehicle passes online

The affidavit and vehicle pass for emergency trips during the lockdown would be made available online too, state police chief Loknath Behera informed. Public can access the facilities on https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in.

One person can avail the affidavit and vehicle pass only thrice a week. There will be legal action against those misusing the facility.

Click here to get your affidavit