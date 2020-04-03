COVID-19: Home quarantine-defied IAS officer Anupam Mishra's gunman, driver suspended

Kollam: Kerala government has suspended the driver and gunman of former Kollam sub-collector Anupam Mishra for violating the quarantine norms to check the spread of coronavirus.

Indian Administrative Service officer Anupam Mishra was suspended on March 25 for defying home quarantine and fleeing to his home state of Uttar Pradesh.

A departmental inquiry revealed that driver Santhosh and gunman Sujith, who was under home quarantine, took Mishra to Thiruvananthapuram international airport and helped him travel to UP on March 24.

Mishra was asked to go on quarantine after he returned from a trip to Singapore and Malaysia on March 19. Sujith and Santhosh were also asked to go on quarantine on the same day.

Mishra was suspended based on a report from Kollam district collector B Abdul Nasser. In his report, Nasser stated that Mishra had violated the law and service rules.