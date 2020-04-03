Three Covid-19 survivors, including a 93-year-old man, leave Kerala hospital

Kottayam: Kerala's fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, got a major fillip on Friday when three persons, including a 93-year-old man, were discharged from Kottayam Medical College Hospital after being cured of the disease.

Thomas Abraham, 93, believed to be the oldest person to contract the disease in India so far, and his wife Mariyamma, 88, left for their home in Ranni in Pathanamthitta district on Friday.

The two were cured of the disease a couple of days ago. However, the hospital authorities asked them to stay back for a few follow-up tests. The decision to discharge them was taken by the hospital's medical board that met on Friday.

The condition of the elderly couple deteriorated many times, but they were brought back to life thanks to the dedicated efforts of healthworkers.

They had contracted the disease from their relatives who returned from Italy in the first week of March.

Two members of the Italy-returned family - Robin and his wife Reena from Chengalam in Kottayam district - left Kottatyam Medical College Hospital on March 29.

COVID-19 patients above 60 have been classified as high-risk.

Health worker too discharged

The health worker, who contracted the disease while treating the elderly couple, was also discharged from Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Friday.

With this, all the five COVID-19 patients admitted to the have been discharged.