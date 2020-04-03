No hand drive, this foot-artist awaits court's green light for licence to make history

Many call her an 'angel' - one without wings, but Jilumol Mariet stresses that she is just human and no angel. All her achievements are only because she had the will, says the multi-talented 28-year-old who is a foot-painter, designer, animator and motivational speaker, despite having no upper limbs.

Art is both passion and career for Jilu, who works as a graphic designer in Kochi.

Born to Thodupuzha natives Thomas and Annakkutty, Jilu lost her mother when she was just four-and-a-half. “I grew up at Mercy Home, Changanassery, where I completed my schooling. The nuns taught me to use my feet to write, draw, eat and do all daily chores,” she recalls.

They groomed her artistic talents and soon Jilu made a name in the art world with her life-brimming paintings. She had recently conducted an art exhibition in Kochi. “I am an active member of Mouth and Foot Painting Association which has over 800 artists like me. Our works are sold as greeting cards, printed tees under the aegis of the association,” she says.

Jilu never depended others in her life – and she is proud of that - thanks to the nuns who groomed her, and her family comprising her father, stepmother Ancy and siblings Anu and Delna.

Dream

A completely independent working woman, Jilu travels from her Kochi hostel to her home town Thodupuzha every weekend all by herself. Her wish now is to drive a car to home. But it’s not easy as it sounds, not because she lacks the will, but she is yet to receive a driver’s licence.

“I can drive a modified car that can be controlled with legs. But the motor vehicle department has denied me the license. I am fighting the case legally. The government has issued a 'satisfactory' certificate to my vehicle. But the motor vehicles department officials are not convinced. They have doubts in my ability. I am fully confident that I can drive a car like anyone else. I am waiting for a favourable outcome.”

If she wins, Jilu will become the first Asian without upper limbs to earn driver’s license.

Even as she wages legal battle, she is intrigued by a piece of fake news, claiming that she has earned her licence. “I have noticed the fake news doing the rounds on social media,” she says.

Jilu showcases her driving prowess. This video has been uploaded in her recently-launched YouTube channel.

Ups and downs



The youngster radiates optimism when she explains how her struggles have been motivating her. “Many think that mine is a disability with a variety, and hence I enjoy a sort-of celebrity status. But I have had my shares of ups and downs. I have had difficulties and pain I couldn't share with anyone. I always believe that when there are hundred persons to pull me down, all that matters to me are the five who stay with me. But there has been a time when no one stood with me. It was a difficult period, but now I can think of it as a moulding phase. I have learned to concentrate on my abilities.”

She stresses that she is proud to have inspired many a person, like the one stranger who called her up at midnight. “He told me that he had decided to commit suicide that night when he read my life story. He called me up to thank me and asked me to continue inspiring others. I was touched. And I got two more similar calls from people who looked at me with hope. I am just a tool God used to make them realise their worth,” she feels, adding, “There’s a lesson I learnt along with them – that only I can save and doom myself. Be it alone or with immense support, one can realise their strength only if one wants to.”

Jilu is spending this lockdown period making videos of her activities – planting seeds, painting, taking driving lessons and talking to people, keeping them motivated and proving time and again that nothing is impossible.