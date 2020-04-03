Kerala lockdown Day 12: Online food delivery till 8pm, 'edutainment' for kids and more

The state enters the 12th day of lockdown on Saturday in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Nine new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Kerala to 295. Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to help you during the lockdown days.

Online food delivery now available till 8pm

Hotel, takeaway counters delivering food via online services have been permitted till 8pm. Earlier, they were only allowed till 5pm in the evening.

All other delivery options will continue to be allowed only till 5pm.

'Edutainment' for kids

As 45 lakh children are now at lockeddown at home, an online program - 'Avadhikala Santhoshangal' - for students has been set up in collaboration with KITE SCERT.

Students from class 5 to 9 can avail the service through the portal samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in.

E-resources for students from class 1 to 12 are also available on the site.

Post office on wheels

The mobile post office which was already available in Pathanamthitta district will now start functioning in Thiruvananthapuram postal division also. It will offer minimal counter services (savings bank deposits, withdrawals, e-Money orders, PLI premium payment etc) and will start functioning from Saturday. Click here for the route chart.

KeSCPCR chairperson application date extended

The last date of application for the post of chairperson at Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) has been extended till April 21. For more details visit: www.kerala.gov.in, www.kescpcr.kerala.gov.in

Local self government's to form help desk

A help desk with two WhatsApp enabled telephone numbers is to be formed by the local self governments to look after the people or families with special needs. People requiring special care like the homeless, elderly staying alone, critically ill etc. will be covered under this.

The helpline numbers are to function 24x7. The phone numbers will be pasted on the houses with such special needs. The help desk will be linked with the district collector's COVID war room, health department, police department etc.

A committee formed at the ward level will identify all such homes or individuals.

COVID-19 fact check

To prevent misinformation from spreading via social media, the government has started a fact check unit, under the aegis of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

To check the authenticity of any message or media being circulated online related to COVID-19, all you need to do is to send it to pibfactcheck@gmail.com . The PIB officials will respond at the earliest.

Police to deliver medicines

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behra has informed that the police department has made arrangements to deliver life saving drugs to the those in critical condition or battling serious health issues.

Special vehicles have been arranged for this purpose in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Additionally, the Highway patrol vehicles can also be used for the same. If you are in need of this service dial 112.

'Stranded in India' helplines for foreigners

Ministry of Tourism has setup a task force comprising both central and state tourism departments to address the issues being brought forward in real time. The Coordination group is working through WhatsApp, emails and telephones to ensure smooth information flow.

The Ministry's 24x7 helpline number is 1363. For more information visit: strandedinindia.com or incredibleindia.org.

'Mithayi'scheme for Type 1 diabetic kids

Arrangements will be made to deliver insulin for children suffering from Type 1 diabetes under the 'Mithayi' scheme launched by the state's health ministry. At present, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam. Thrissur and Kozhikode medical colleges are equipped to provide insulin and other medical needs of diabetic patients. Help is available for diabetic patients at 7907168707.

Helpline for speech and hearing impaired

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has arranged for a 24-hour helpline. The phone numbers are as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta: 9249505723

Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad: 7994548133

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod: 7025065488

If those with disabilities wish to ask questions directly they can do so through the NISH website www.nish.ac.in or through a video or message on their Facebook page.

Telemedicine launched

Here is another piece of good news for the COVID-19 suspect patients. You can now avail the telemedicine services launched by the health department. At present, 100 doctors will be working at the telemedicine centre. Each person will get 15 minutes to talk to the doctors.

For registration: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

WhatsApp Chatbot

The Kerala health department has launched a WhatsApp Chatbot to check the spread of fake news through social media.

To access information, you have to send 'hi' to 9072220183, after saving the number on your mobile phone.

Pension distribution

Here is the distribution schedule:

April 4: Account numbers ending with 4 and 5

April 6: Account numbers ending with 6 and 7

How to avail RBI's loan moratorium?

Following the three-month moratorium on loan repayments announced by the Reserve Bank of India in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banks are introducing various methods for customers to avail it. Onmanorama compiles plans of various banks to implement this.

Disha helpline for pregnant women

Pregnant women in Kerala are advised not visit hospital unless in cases of emergency and should take advice from their doctor through phone. They should also wear masks at all times. In case they show COVID-19 symptoms, instead of visiting their doctor or hospital, they must contact them over telephone or call the Disha helpline (1056).

For women's health issues, the following doctors are available:

Dr Shivakumari - 9497622682, Dr Sidhi - 9495148480, Dr Simi Mahadevan - 9895066994, Dr Eena - 8606802747, Dr Bindu P S – 9447749093, Dr Roshni - 7012311393, Dr Bini K B - 9895822936, Dr Prabeesh M - 9447721344, Dr Aparna – 8281928963, Dr Tintu - 9446094412.

No entry at Sabarimala on Vishu

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said devotees won't be allowed entry to hill shrine of Sabarimala during Vishu due to the nation-wide lockdown. Earlier restrictions were imposed till Tuesday, but it will now be in effect till April 14, the TDB said.

Driving licenses, vehicle registrations

The validity of expired driving licenses and vehicle registrations have been extended till June 30. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken the decision to facilitate renewing the validity of various motor vehicle documents in view of the closure of government transport offices. The documents include permits (all types), driving licence and vehicle registration.

Deadline for entrance applications

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of entrance test forms at seven major educational institutions in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The seven institutions include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where the last date for submission of applications has now been extended till April 30.

For the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020, the new last date is May 16 and May 15 for the CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020.

The last date for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test is May 31.

Banks extend working hours

Banks have extended working hours from 10am to 4pm till April 4. The arrangement will continue till April 4. This is being done to curb the expected rush to withdraw salary, service pension and welfare pension. SLBC clarified that beneficiaries should not hurry to withdraw the welfare pension and centre's financial aid as it will remain intact in their account.

Essential commodities at your home

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

Click here to download the app for shops

Vehicle passes online

The affidavit and vehicle pass for emergency trips during the lockdown would be made available online too, state police chief Loknath Behera informed. Public can access the facilities on https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in.

One person can avail the affidavit and vehicle pass only thrice a week. There will be legal action against those misusing the facility.

Click here to get your affidavit