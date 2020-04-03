Kerala reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, total number rise to 295

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in Kerala to 295. The number of active cases, taking out the two deaths and the 42 recovered, is 251.

Of the new nine cases, 7 were reported from Kasaragod and one each from Thrissur and Kannur districts. Three of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet held last month in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Tablighi returnees were under observation. One of them returned to the state via Gujarat.

At present, 1,69,997 people are under observation in the state, of whom 706 are in isolation at various hospitals. Rest of them were home quarantined.

As many as 14 people – five from Kannur, three from Kasaragod, two each from Idukki and Kozhikode, one each from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam - have recovered from the disease on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 206 cases came from abroad and 7 are foreigners.

Earlier in the day, three people, including a 93-year-old man, were discharged from Kottayam Medical College Hospital after being cured of the disease.

Thomas Abraham, 93, believed to be the oldest person to contract the disease in India so far, and his wife Mariyamma, 88, left for their home in Ranni in Pathanamthitta district on Friday.

The two were cured of the disease a couple of days ago.

(To be updated)