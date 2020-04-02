'Had no clue about COVID-19 when deplaned': UK tourist cured of disease in Kerala

Kochi: On Wednesday, 57-year-old British national Brian Neil was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital in Kerala's Ernakulam after being cured of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

He had spent 18 days at the COVID-19 intensive care unit under the watchful eyes of a dedicated team of medical professionals. He had severe pneumonia and continued to be in critical condition for many days. His treatment grabbed headlines because he was the first COVID-19 patient in Kerala to be administered anti-HIV drug combination Lopinavir/ritonavir.

Neil, a construction materials seller in the United Kingdom, came to Kerala as part of a 19-member tourist group. His positive coronavirus test result came on March 15, the day he boarded a Dubai-bound flight from Cochin International Airport. So all the 19 tourists had to be deplaned minutes before the flight's take-off and Neil was taken to the medical college hospital.

In an interview with Onmanorama a day after he was discharged, Neil said he was extremely confused while being removed from the flight as he was unaware of his health condition. “I was told I had tested positive on March 16 when I was already in isolation in the hospital,” he said. Neil stays at a hotel in Kochi now along with his wife Jane Lockwood. He said he would definitely come back to Kerala for the 'house boat ride and to visit the national parks.'

Edited excerpts from an interview:

How do you remember your days in the hospital? Were you happy with the facilities and the medical care you were given?

The COVID-19 treatment facility had all the equipment, including mobile x-ray, ventilator and drugs. Although the rooms were quite sparse, I understood this was done to reduce chances of virus spread. All the staff were excellent.

Were you aware of the seriousness of your condition when you tried to leave on March 15?

We had been told that my test result was negative when we left for the airport from the hotel in Munnar. I had no idea of my condition, so I was extremely confused when I was removed from the flight gate.

When were you informed about your first test results?

I was told I had tested positive on March 16 when I was already in isolation in the hospital.

British newspaper The Guardian had published a report in which some people were quoted as saying the UK team in Kerala was not happy with the hospital facilities. They said the conditions of the hospital was “unsanitary and dangerous”. What's your opinion?

All the isolation rooms were sanitised before patients went in, and the rooms were disinfected about four times a day to reduce chances of the virus spread.

How do you compare healthcare in Kerala with that of your country? Any suggestion for Kerala?

I cannot compare the treatment I received here with the UK as I have not personally been in hospital in my country for some time. I do not know how they are treating COVID-19 patients in the UK.

Is there anything the UK has to learn from Kerala's healthcare system?

From what I have seen in newspapers, it appears that Kerala is protecting their staff with better personal protective equipment (PPE) than other countries.

Tell us about the use of HIV antiretroviral drugs on you. Were you informed about this?

Dr Jacob (Jacob K Jacob) discussed the treatment options with me and my wife. He told me that the drug was successful in Jaipur. So I was happy to give my consent for their usage.

Who do you thank the most at this moment?

It would be hard to single out specific people. All of Dr Fathahudeen and Dr Jacob's team were excellent, including the nurses, attenders and cleaners.

Your wife was also quarantined in the same hospital. Was it difficult to stay without seeing each other for so long?

There was no option but to be apart for the safety of both of us. But yes, it was extremely hard as it was such a stressful situation where you would normally support each other.

Could you manage with the food in the hospital?

As the hospital is meant for local people, it was hard, at times, to have food for the western pallet. However, the hospital did try to adapt food for me.

Will you come back to Kerala?

I became ill so early in our trip, so we got to see the beautiful Munnar hills. I would like to come to finish the trip, including the house boat ride and national park visits.