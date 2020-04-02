Kerala lockdown Day 11: The essential need-to-know guide for citizens

The state enters the 11th day of lockdown on Friday in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Twenty-one new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in Kerala to 286. Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state to help you during the lockdown days.

COVID-19 fact check

To prevent misinformation from spreading via social media, the government has started a fact check unit, under the aegis of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

To check the authenticity of any message or media being circulated online related to COVID-19, all you need to do is to send it to pibfactcheck@gmail.com . The PIB officials will respond at the earliest.

Police to deliver medicines

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behra has informed that the police department has made arrangements to deliver life saving drugs to the those in critical condition or battling serious health issues.

Special vehicles have been arranged for this purpose in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Additionally, the Highway patrol vehicles can also be used for the same. If you are in need of this service dial 112.

'Stranded in India' helplines for foreigners

Ministry of Tourism has setup a task force comprising both central and state tourism departments to address the issues being brought forward in real time. The Coordination group is working through WhatsApp, emails and telephones to ensure smooth information flow.

The Ministry's 24x7 helpline number is 1363. For more information visit: strandedinindia.com or incredibleindia.org.

'Mithayi'scheme for Type 1 diabetic kids

Arrangements will be made to deliver insulin for children suffering from Type 1 diabetes under the 'Mithayi' scheme launched by the state's health ministry. At present, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam. Thrissur and Kozhikode medical colleges are equipped to provide insulin and other medical needs of diabetic patients. Help is available for diabetic patients at 7907168707.

Helpline for speech and hearing impaired

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has arranged for a 24-hour helpline. The phone numbers are as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta: 9249505723

Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad: 7994548133

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod: 7025065488

If those with disabilities wish to ask questions directly they can do so through the NISH website www.nish.ac.in or through a video or message on their Facebook page.

Telemedicine launched

Here is another piece of good news for the COVID-19 suspect patients. You can now avail the telemedicine services launched by the health department. At present, 100 doctors will be working at the telemedicine centre. Each person will get 15 minutes to talk to the doctors.

For registration: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

WhatsApp Chatbot

The Kerala health department has launched a WhatsApp Chatbot to check the spread of fake news through social media.

To access information, you have to send 'hi' to 9072220183, after saving the number on your mobile phone.

Pension distribution

Here is the distribution schedule:

April 3: Account numbers ending with 2 and 3

April 4: Account numbers ending with 4 and 5

April 6: Account numbers ending with 6 and 7

How to avail RBI's loan moratorium?

Following the three-month moratorium on loan repayments announced by the Reserve Bank of India in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banks are introducing various methods for customers to avail it. Onmanorama compiles plans of various banks to implement this.

Disha helpline for pregnant women

Pregnant women in Kerala are advised not visit hospital unless in cases of emergency and should take advice from their doctor through phone. They should also wear masks at all times. In case they show COVID-19 symptoms, instead of visiting their doctor or hospital, they must contact them over telephone or call the Disha helpline (1056).

For women's health issues, the following doctors are available:

Dr Shivakumari - 9497622682, Dr Sidhi - 9495148480, Dr Simi Mahadevan - 9895066994, Dr Eena - 8606802747, Dr Bindu P S – 9447749093, Dr Roshni - 7012311393, Dr Bini K B - 9895822936, Dr Prabeesh M - 9447721344, Dr Aparna – 8281928963, Dr Tintu - 9446094412.

No entry at Sabarimala on Vishu

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said devotees won't be allowed entry to hill shrine of Sabarimala during Vishu due to the nation-wide lockdown. Earlier restrictions were imposed till Tuesday, but it will now be in effect till April 14, the TDB said.

Driving licenses, vehicle registrations

The validity of expired driving licenses and vehicle registrations have been extended till June 30. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken the decision to facilitate renewing the validity of various motor vehicle documents in view of the closure of government transport offices. The documents include permits (all types), driving licence and vehicle registration.

Prohibitory orders extended

The prohibitory order, which are currently in effect at Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, will remain in force till April 14. District Collector P B Nooh asked the police stations in the district to extend the currently imposed restrictions till April 14 midnight. When the section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code is in force, assembly of five or more in a single place is prohibited.

Deadline for entrance applications

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of entrance test forms at seven major educational institutions in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The seven institutions include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where the last date for submission of applications has now been extended till April 30.

For the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020, the new last date is May 16 and May 15 for the CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020.

The last date for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test is May 31.

Banks extend working hours

Banks have extended working hours from 10am to 4pm till April 4. The arrangement will continue till April 4. This is being done to curb the expected rush to withdraw salary, service pension and welfare pension. SLBC clarified that beneficiaries should not hurry to withdraw the welfare pension and centre's financial aid as it will remain intact in their account.

Essential commodities at your home

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

Click here to download the app for shops

Vehicle passes online

The affidavit and vehicle pass for emergency trips during the lockdown would be made available online too, state police chief Loknath Behera informed. Public can access the facilities on https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in.

One person can avail the affidavit and vehicle pass only thrice a week. There will be legal action against those misusing the facility.

Click here to get your affidavit