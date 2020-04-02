Coronavirus: 21 new positive cases today, 256 under treatment in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the new cases, eight cases were reported from Kasaragod, five from Idukki, two from Kollam, including a pregnant woman, and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur.



As many as 200 of the COVID-19 affected people were those who returned from foreign countries. Seventy-six people got the disease through contact from infected people.

Two people, who were found to be coronavirus positive, had attended the Nizamuddin religious congregation.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in Kerala to 286. The number of active cases, taking out the two deaths and the 28 recovered, is 256.

At present, 1,65,934 people are under observation in the state, of whom 643 are in isolation wards in various hospitals.

The central government has promised Kerala Rs 157 crore to fight coronavirus.

Briefing the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that we should not socially boycott the families of the COVID-19 patients.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pinarayi also demanded that the supply of essential goods to the state should not be stopped at any cost. He also asked for transportation arrangements for the migrant labourers in the state once the lockdown was over.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,965 on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Addressing the daily briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said 328 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,764, of which 150 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, the ministry said in a statement.

As per the ministry, 12 new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.