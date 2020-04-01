Kerala lockdown Day 10: Dial a doctor from home, pension distribution schedule

The state enters the tenth day of lockdown on Thursday in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Though 24 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ruled out community transmission. Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available in the state.

Telemedicine launched

Here is another piece of good news for the COVID-19 suspect patients. You can now avail the telemedicine services launched by the health department. At present, 100 doctors will be working at the telemedicine centre. Each person will get 15 minutes to talk to the doctors.

For registration: citizencenter.kerala.gov.in

WhatsApp Chatbot

The Kerala health department has launched a WhatsApp Chatbot to check the spread of fake news through social media.

To access information, you have to send 'hi' to 9072220183, after saving the number on your mobile phone.

Pension distribution

Here is the distribution schedule:

April 2: Account numbers ending with 0 and 1

April 3: Account numbers ending with 2 and 3

April 4: Account numbers ending with 4 and 5

April 6: Account numbers ending with 6 and 7

How to avail RBI's loan moratorium?

Following the three-month moratorium on loan repayments announced by the Reserve Bank of India in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banks are introducing various methods for customers to avail it. Onmanorama compiles plans of various banks to implement this.

Disha helpline for pregnant women

Pregnant women in Kerala are advised not visit hospital unless in cases of emergency and should take advice from their doctor through phone. They should also wear masks at all times. In case they show COVID-19 symptoms, instead of visiting their doctor or hospital, they must contact them over telephone or call the Disha helpline (1056).

For women's health issues, the following doctors are available:

Dr Shivakumari - 9497622682, Dr Sidhi - 9495148480, Dr Simi Mahadevan - 9895066994, Dr Eena - 8606802747, Dr Bindu P S – 9447749093, Dr Roshni - 7012311393, Dr Bini K B - 9895822936, Dr Prabeesh M - 9447721344, Dr Aparna – 8281928963, Dr Tintu - 9446094412.

No entry at Sabarimala on Vishu

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said devotees won't be allowed entry to hill shrine of Sabarimala during Vishu due to the nation-wide lockdown. Earlier restrictions were imposed till Tuesday, but it will now be in effect till April 14, the TDB said.

Free ration for cards ending in 2 and 3

The free ration distribution announced by the state government started from Wednesday. Everyday, priority groups will be served the free ration till noon. To prevent crowding in front of the shops, the government had devised card number system for distribution of ration. Those cards with numbers ending in two and three would be given the ration today.

Ecotourism centres shut

All ecotourism destinations in Kerala have been shut until further notice. All gatherings have been prohibited in the forest areas in the state. The restrictions are applicable to all the wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and the ecotourism centres.

Contacts of COVID-19 victim

Crime Branch is probing the contacts of the 68-year-old man hailing from Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram, who died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The state police department has appealed to the people to immediately inform the COVID-19 Control Room at the phone numbers 9497900112 and 9497900121, if they have had close contact with the man after March 2.

Driving licenses, vehicle registrations

The validity of expired driving licenses and vehicle registrations have been extended till June 30. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken the decision to facilitate renewing the validity of various motor vehicle documents in view of the closure of government transport offices. The documents include permits (all types), driving licence and vehicle registration.

Stranded foreign tourists

The Ministry of Tourism has launched a portal to disseminate information regarding services that can be availed by stranded foreign tourists in the country. A portal http://strandedinindia.com/, to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country, has been launched, the Tourism Ministry informed.

Prohibitory orders extended

The prohibitory order, which are currently in effect at Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, will remain in force till April 14. District Collector P B Nooh asked the police stations in the district to extend the currently imposed restrictions till April 14 midnight. When the section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code is in force, assembly of five or more in a single place is prohibited.

Deadline for entrance applications

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of entrance test forms at seven major educational institutions in the view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The seven institutions include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where the last date for submission of applications has now been extended till April 30.

For the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020, the new last date is May 16 and May 15 for the CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020.

The last date for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test is May 31.

Banks extend working hours

Banks have extended working hours from 10am to 4pm till April 4. The arrangement will continue till April 4. This is being done to curb the expected rush to withdraw salary, service pension and welfare pension. SLBC clarified that beneficiaries should not hurry to withdraw the welfare pension and centre's financial aid as it will remain intact in their account.

Essential commodities at your home

Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Click here to download the app for consumers

Click here to download the app for shops

Vehicle passes online

The affidavit and vehicle pass for emergency trips during the lockdown would be made available online too, state police chief Loknath Behera informed. Public can access the facilities on https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in.

One person can avail the affidavit and vehicle pass only thrice a week. There will be legal action against those misusing the facility.

Click here to get your affidavit