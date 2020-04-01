24 test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala today, total number rises to 265

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 24 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday in the state, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 265. But the active cases, after taking out the 26 who had recovered and two who died, is 237.

Nine had returned from foreign countries and 15 got the disease via contact with infected people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here.

Among the new cases, 12 were from Kasaragod, 3 from Ernakulam, two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Thrissur and Malappuram, and one from Palakkad. One each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode recovered on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons, Pinarayi Vijayan said currently 1,64,130 people are under quarantine. Of this, 1,63,508 are at home, while the remaining 622 are at various hospitals. On Wednesday alone, 123 people were hospitalised.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 191 people are NRIs and seven are foreigners.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Kerala government began distribution of free ration to the people of the state through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

To prevent crowding in front of the shops, the government had devised card number system for distribution of ration so that those ration cards ending with zero and one would be given ration on April 1.

Those cards with numbers ending in two and three would be given the ration n April 2, four and five on April 3, six and seven on April 4 and eight and nine on April 5, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Tuesday.

He had also said that only five people would be allowed at a time in a retail ration outlet as per the social distancing norms.

Those who don't have a ration card can procure foodgrains after providing their Aadhar card and mobile number along with an affidavit.