Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, total number rises to 241

Thiruvananthapuram: A COVID-19 patient died and seven more tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed. With this the number of cases in the state rose to 241.

Two cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, while Thrissur, Kollam and Kannur reported one each. Four patients were tested negative on Tuesday.

At present, 215 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in hospitals.

Briefing the media about the situation in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 1,63,129 people are under observation in the state. Of this, 1,62,471 are at home, while the remaining 658 are at various hospitals. Of the 7,485 blood samples sent for testing, 6,381 came back negative.

The chief minister also said that an action plan will be implemented in Kasaragod, the worst-affected district in the state.

Distribution of free ration will begin from Wednesday onwards, he added.

Second death

Thiruvananthapuram resident and retired police personnel Abdul Azeez, 68, died at the Government Medical College Hospital here after suffering cardiac arrest and paralysis attack while on the ventilator system. He was a COVID-19 patient and had been on life support for the past few days.

The patient, a native of Pothencode near state capital, was suffering from high blood pressure. He was also on dialysis, the hospital authorities said.

The man had not gone abroad and it is not yet certain how he had contracted the virus.

He had been admitted to the hospital on March 23 due to fever. Though he tested negative on March 26, in the second test on March 29 he was found positive for the virus.

The samples of his wife and daughter have been sent for testing and the results are awaited.

The first coronavirus death in the state was reported from Chullickal in Kochi on March 28.

Extended shutdown

Meanwhile, the state government has appealed to all people from Pothencode panchayat to go under self-quarantine for three weeks immediately.

People of two other panchayats, lying 2-3 km from Pothencode should also quarantine themselves, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters here.

"The request of the government health department and the district administration is that people living in Pothencode and panchayats within 2-3 km radius should completely go into self quarantine for the next two weeks", the minister said.

If they develop any symptoms during the period, they should report to the health authorities, who have already made arrangements for their treatment, he said.

All people, doctors, nurses and other health workers who came in contact with the deceased man in the panchayat have already gone into self quarantine, he said, adding there was no way other to identify all those who had got infected.

Steps had already been taken to verify the passports of those who had reached the area recently. There is no concern of community spread as of now, he added.

According to reports, the deceased man had attended a Parents Teachers Association (PTA) meeting of his grand daughter, a wedding and two funerals before admitting.

Meanwhile, DGP Loknath Behera said the crime branch would begin a probe to identify all those who had come in contact with the deceased man.

He also directed all the people of Pothencode panchayat to inform the health authorities or police on their own if they had met the deceased man.

No community spread

Earlier in the day, the Kerala government has rejected concerns of community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Setting aside the concern, Health Minister K K Shailaja said the deceased man was already suffering from several other health issues including high blood pressure.

"We have got information that the deceased man had come in contact with some persons arrived from the Gulf. As he was very sick and was not in a position to speak, we could not collect details from him directly," she told reporters here.

"So we had to collect such details from his relatives now. As per preliminary assessment, it was a case of contact spread. So, as of now, there is no need to get panic about the community spread," she said.