{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Pension distribution: Banks to extend working hours from 10am to 4 pm till April 4

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Pension distribution: Banks to extend working hours from 10am to 4 pm till April 4
Representational Image.
SHARE

Starting Tuesday, all banks in Kerala will function from 10am to 4pm. The arrangement will continue till April 4.

This is being done to curb the expected rush to withdraw salary, service pension and welfare pension.

The decision was taken by the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) on Monday.

SLBC will decide the new working hours after April 4.
NATION
COVID-19 cases rise from 100 to 1,000 in 12 days, India still in local transmission stage

After lockdown, banks were functioning from 10am to 2pm.

SLBC clarified that beneficiaries should not hurry to withdraw the welfare pension and centre's financial aid as it will remain intact in their account.

Pension distribution

On April 2, service pension will be distributed to those whose bank account number ends with 0 and 1. On April 3, the pension will be given to those whose account number ends with 2 and 3.

Here is the distribution schedule:

April 2: Account number ending with 0 and 1

April 3: Account number ending with 2 and 3

April 4: Account number ending with 4 and 5

April 6: Account number ending with 6 and 7

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES