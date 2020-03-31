Pension distribution: Banks to extend working hours from 10am to 4 pm till April 4

Starting Tuesday, all banks in Kerala will function from 10am to 4pm. The arrangement will continue till April 4.

This is being done to curb the expected rush to withdraw salary, service pension and welfare pension.

The decision was taken by the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) on Monday.

SLBC will decide the new working hours after April 4.

After lockdown, banks were functioning from 10am to 2pm.

SLBC clarified that beneficiaries should not hurry to withdraw the welfare pension and centre's financial aid as it will remain intact in their account.

Pension distribution



On April 2, service pension will be distributed to those whose bank account number ends with 0 and 1. On April 3, the pension will be given to those whose account number ends with 2 and 3.



Here is the distribution schedule:



April 2: Account number ending with 0 and 1

April 3: Account number ending with 2 and 3

April 4: Account number ending with 4 and 5

April 6: Account number ending with 6 and 7