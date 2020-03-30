Emergency trips during lockdown: Submit affidavit online, get approval via SMS

Those who have to travel on emergency during lockdown can now submit the affidavit online and get the approval via SMS.

All you need to do is to log on to the government website (pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in) and go to the 'affidavit' section.

You have to provide details, such your name, address, vehicle number, vehicle type, co-passenger's name, destination, travel date, travel time, return date, the purpose of travel, return time and mobile number.

You have to upload a photo of your signature before submitting the form.

If your application is approved, you will get the affidavit via SMS. You just have to show this to the police personnel at the vehicle checkpoints.

Maximum three trips



A person is allowed to undertake three emergency trips in a week.



Vehicle pass



Application for vehicle pass for emergency services can also be submitted to the government website.



After logging on to pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in, you have to enter details, such as your name, address, department and mobile number. You should upload your signature, identity card and photo before submitting the application.

On approval, the pass will be sent to your mobile phone via SMS.