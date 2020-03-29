Kannur man dies in home quarantine, coronavirus test results awaited

Kannur: A UAE-returnee, who was under home quarantine in Kerala's Kannur district, died on Sunday. The 65-year-old's COVID-19 test results are yet to come.

Abdul Khader, who returned from Sharjah on March 21, had been in home quarantine ever since. He hadn't shown any symptoms of coronavirus infection.

All of his family members were shifted to relatives' houses upon his arrival. Abdul Khader had been staying alone at his house in Kolachery near Mayyil.

The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College Kannur, Pariyaram.

Kerala recorded its first COVID-19 death on Saturday, 58 days after the state reported first positive case.

Yakub Husain Sait, 69, hailing from Chullikal in Ernakulam District, passed away at Kalamasserry Medical College on Saturday morning.

Sait, who had undergone a bypass surgery, was suffering from acute pneumonia on admission to the Kochi hospital on March 22 after returning from abroad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He had come from Dubai on March 16 and was quarantined. He was tested positive for the coronavirus on March 22.

Forty nine passengers who were in the flight he came from Dubai are under quarantine.

A close relative and the driver who picked him up from the airport are coronavirus positive.