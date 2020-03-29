Kerala govt to supply food kits to 87 lakh families, here's a list of items included

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will begin the distribution of food kits to 87 lakh families in the state by the first week of April in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. This is expected to cost, as per preliminary estimates, Rs 800 crore to the state exchequer.

The Civil Supplies authorities said that the kits, worth Rs 1,000 each, would be distributed in a phased manner in April. Currently, the plan is to distribute the kits, with 16 items each, via ration shops. Or else these will be delivered to homes by volunteers.

The kit will not contain rice as the state is already giving 15kg of rice to everyone.

In the first phase, the kits will be given to the five lakh beneficiaries of the Antyodaya category or the weakest section(yellow card). Then 31 lakh people in the priority category (pink card) will be given the kit.

After which, people in the non-priority subsidy category (blue ration card holders) will get the kits. This will be followed by the non-priority category (white ration card holders).

Those who have been put under home quarantine too will be given priority.

An SMS system will be set up to allow people to opt out of the scheme if they do not want the kit.

There are 87.14 lakh ration card owners in the state. Apart from them, the government is also considering giving food kits to the migrant workers in the state.

Items included in the kit are as follows:

• Sunflower oil - 1kg

• Coconut oil - 1/2kg

• Salt - 1kg

• Wheat flour - 2kg

• Rava - 1kg

• Green gram - 1kg

• Black chana - 1kg

• Tur dal - 1/4kg

• Mustard - 100gm

• Fenugreek - 100gm

• Coriander - 100gm

• Urad dal - 1kg

• Chilli powder - 100gm

• Sugar - 1kg

• Tea - 250gm

• Soap - 2