COVID-19: 20 more test positive in Kerala on Sunday, 18 of them came from abroad

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 20 persons, including 18 who came from abroad, were tested for the novel coronavirus in Kerala on Sunday.

Eight persons were from Kannur district, seven from Kasaragod and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrisuur, Palakkad and Malappuram. With this, the number of patients under treatment rose to 181.

Kasaragod, the worst-affected district, now has 80 COVID-19 patients.

Four people, who have been under treatment in Pathanamthitta, tested negative for coroanvirus on Sunday.

1,41,211 people are still under observation across the state.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of inter-state migrant labourers took to the streets at Paippad in Kerala's Kottayam district defying the nationwide lockdown. They staged a protest demanding travel facilities to go back to their homes.

(To be updated)

