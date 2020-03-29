COVID-19 India timeline: All the major developments you want to know

Here are the latest developments around coronavirus in India since the day the UN declared an international emergency.

March 29: Kerala reports 20 new cases. With this, the number of active cases rises to 181. As many as 21 people have recovered so far.

March 28:

First COVID-19 death recorded in Kerala. Yakub Hussain Sait, 69, died at the Ernakulam Medical College. He returned from Dubai on March 16. He was tested positive on March 22. He hailed from Chullikal in Ernakulam District.



Kerala reports six news cases and the total number of active patients rises to 165, while 16 patients have been cured so far.



March 27: Kerala records highest single-day surge with 39 cases, Kollam records the first case.

March 26: 19 more test positive in Kerala, cases rise to 126, 11 recover.

March 25: Kerala govt shuts down liquor stores



March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the disease.



March 24: With 14 new cases, the number of active patients rises to 105 in Kerala.



March 23: After 30 new cases were reported, Kerala announces lockdown till March 31 to contain the virus.

March 22: India observes 'Janata curfew'



March 20: 12 new cases in Kerala. 44,390 people under observation.



SSLC, Plus Two, university, ICSE and ISE exams postponed



March 18: CBSE exams postponed.



March 17: India records third COVID-19 death in Mumbai, number of the infected rise to 137



March 16: 3 more test positive in Kerala, one from Kasaragod and 2 from Malappuram.



March 16: Union government orders all institutions, shopping malls, theatres, gyms shut until March 31.



March 15: Radiologist from Sri Chitra Tirunal Insitute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram tests positive for coronavirus. Institute virtually shuts down a day later.



Kerala government launches 'Break the Chain' campaign to ensure hand hygiene.



The number of positive cases crosses hundred in India to 110. Maharashtra records the highest number of cases.



March 14: Central government declares COVID-19 a 'notified disaster'.



India reports second death in Delhi.



March 13: Three more test positive in Kerala, the total number of cases rise to 22 including 3 who recovered. The three included a Keralite who returned from Dubai, an Italian tourist and UK returnee.



March 12: India's first COVID-19 death confirmed in Karnataka.



Two persons test positive in Kerala taking the number of infected people in the southern state to 16.



March 11: WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic.



March 10: 8 new cases reported in Kerala.



All mass gatherings banned in Kerala. Classes up to seventh grade suspended in all schools.

March 9: Attukal Pongala held amid coronavirus scare.



Three-year-old who returned in a Dubai flight from Italy tests positive for the coronavirus. The child's parents are tested positive a day later.



March 8: Five Keralites test positive for COVID-19. The five include three of a family who had returned to Kerala from Italy on February 29 and two of the relatives they had visited once they were back. The five are admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital. Six others infected by the Italy-returnees tested positive a day later.



March 4: India witnesses sudden jump in coronavirus cases to 29.



March 2: Two new coronavirus cases reported in India, one case each from New Delhi and Telangana.



February 19: Test results of India's first patient return negative. She was discharged from the Thrissur Medical College Hospital a day later on February 20.



February 13: Second COVID-19 patient from Kerala discharged from Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, thereby becoming the first patient in India to recover from the illness fully.



February 11: The disease caused by the virus gets an official name: COVID-19. The World Health Organization says it wanted a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people but was “pronounceable and related to the disease."



February 4: Kerala government declares coronavirus state calamity after confirmation of the third case. The patient is admitted to Kannur Medical College Hospital.



February 2: Kerala confirms second case of coronavirus in another student from Wuhan. Patient admitted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. Kerala government opens virology lab at Alappuzha for testing.



February 2: India airlifts 323 stranded Indian from Wuhan city.



January 30: First confirmed case of coronavirus reported from Kerala. The patient was among the four Malayali medical students who returned from China's Wuhan and was immediately isolated at the Thrissur General Hospital.



UN declares health emergency over the coronavirus

