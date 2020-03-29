Kerala issues guidelines on handling coronavirus infected dead bodies

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala health department has issued a set of guidelines on the standard precautions to be taken while handling dead bodies of those tested positive for COVID-19 and on conducting the funeral.

These guidelines have been prepared in line with the World Health Organisation's instructions, while also taking into account the local factors in Kerala.

Due to the risk of virus transmission, people would not be allowed to directly see the mortal remains or crowd around during the funeral. Officials would be entrusted to oversee the funeral.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja said that all guidelines have to be strictly followed to avoid virus transmission.

* Trained workers should cover the dead body with a cloth and then wrap it inside a triple-layer plastic bag. The body should be disinfected and kept at a safe location.

* Hospitals should deploy dedicated workers, who have been trained to disinfect the body and cover it properly.

* Those who come in contact with the dead body have to use the personal protective equipment kit.

* The family members should exercise caution during the funeral.

* The body should be taken for funeral along with the help of the health personnel and with all the necessary precautions.

* After the funeral, the stretcher used to carry the dead body should be disinfected.

* Dead body should not be seen from close distance. Though final rites can be carried out from a distance, none should touch, bathe, kiss, or hug the body of the deceased.

* Very few people should attend the funeral. They also should maintain the safe distance without crowding.

* To prevent transmission, the dead body should be buried in a sufficiently deep grave. The officials will directly oversee and give the necessary instructions for this.