'Grateful to doctors and nurses for support,' says Kottayam family cured of COVID-19

Kottayam: In an exclusive interview to Manorama News, Robin and Reena, who were cured of the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) said everyone should continue to listen to the instructions from government to remain safe.

The family, from Chengalam in Kottayam district, was infected by coronavirus after coming in contact with a person who returned from Italy. They were hospitalised on March 8.

“It all started with cough,” said Robin. They did not realise it was a deadly disease. Both of them also said that they did not have fever throughout the isolation period. Reena, however, said she experienced slight breathing problems.

On asked why they were not suspicious meeting a family which returned from Italy, Robin said, “They showed no signs of sickness. We were not aware about the seriousness of this at that time.”

“After the Italy returnees were tested positive, I informed my friend who is a health inspector and asked what I should do. He informed the DMO and we were hospitalised,” he said.

Even though the couple were tested positive for COVID-19, they had a small kid who stayed with them and was not infected.

Being in isolation

“It was different experience, first time we were locked down for such a long period. Initial three days, it was very depressing and we used to even cry. But later, we started becoming comfortable as the doctors and nurses were very supportive,” Robin said.

“We even doubted if we could return to life, we were really scared. In those days we could only see news of death reports from other countries,” he said.

Robin and Reena also became very close to the doctors and nurses in the hospital during the period and heaped praises on their exemplary services.

Robin thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister K K Shailaja and the entire health department. He said his impression about Kottayam Medical College changed completely after the incident.

The COVID-19 patients from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district have also recovered from the disease. These Ranni natives, who had returned from Italy, were the first confirmed cases in the second phase of the outbreak in Kerala.

As of Saturday, 165 persons are under treatment for COVID-19 in various hospitals in the state. Of the 1,34,370 kept under observation, 1,33,750 are at home while 620 are in hospitals.