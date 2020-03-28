{{head.currentUpdate}}

'He had serious health issues': Kerala health minister on first COVID-19 death
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja
Kerala's Health Minister K K Shailaja has said that Yakub Husain Sait, who died of COVID-19 on Saturday, suffered from serious health issues.
"He had serious health issues. He was under treatment for heart ailment and high blood pressure. He had undergone bypass heart surgery. His condition worsened after coronavirus infection," Shailaja said on Saturday.

"But we tried our level best to save his life," she said.

Sait's was the first recorded COVID-19 death in Kerala.

The minister said four more such patients are currently under treatment in various hospitals in the state.

Sait, 69, hailing from Chullikal in Ernakulam District, passed away at Kalamasserry Medical College at 8am on Saturday.

He had come from Dubai on March 16 and was quarantined. He was tested positive for the coronavirus on March 22.
The body will not be handed to relatives

The minister said Yakub Husain's body will not be handed over to his relatives. This is being done to check the spread of the disease.

"We have shown the video of the body to his wife and close relatives," she said.

The body will be buried deep, following the World Health Organisation's protocol.

Ernakulam district collector will oversee the burial procedures. Only four persons will be present at the burial ground.

