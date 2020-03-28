COVID-19 takes first life in Kerala, 69-year-old dies

Kerala recorded its first Covid-19 death on Saturday.

Sett Yakub Husain, 69, hailing from Chullikal in Ernakulam District, passed away at Kalamasserry Medical College at 8:00am.

The patient had come from Dubai on March 16 and was quarantined.

He was tested positive for coronavirus on March 22, Medical College nodal officer A Fathahudeen said.

He was undergoing treatment for heart ailment and blood pressure. He had earlier undergone a bypass surgery.

Forty nine passengers who were in the flight he came from Dubai are under quarantine.

A close relative and the driver who picked him up from the airport are coronavirus positive.

Since the deceased had no contact with any others his route map was not processed.

The body has been handed over to the relatives, the government hospital said in a statement.

The state has the maximum number of coronavirus cases, 176, of which 12 have recovered.

The disease has been reported from all 14 districts.

The state had declared a lockdown from March 24, after 28 cases were tested positive the previous day, till March 31.

A day later, a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21 days April 14.

On Friday, Kerala had reported 39 new cases, of which 34 are from the northern district of Kasaragod, which has the maximum number of cases so far –76.

As of Friday, 1,10, 229 are under observation in the state, of which 616 are in hospitals.