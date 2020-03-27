Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant workers attempt to walk from Kochi to Tenkasi, faint on their way

Muvattupuzha: Five migrant workers attempted to walk back to their homes at Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu from Kochi in Kerala after they were left with no job or place of residence after lockdown was imposed in the country. But deprived of food and water, two of the workers fainted by the time they reached Muvattupuzha.

The youths worked at a furniture shop in Kochi. They decided to walk their way home after the public transport services were suspended in the wake of the COVID-19.

After the lockdown was imposed in the entire country, the owner shut the shop and asked the youths to return to their homes. The owner also gave Rs 1,000 to each of them.

The youths lived at the furniture shop itself. With the shop shut, they had no option but to return to their native land. They had also not been eating properly for the past two days.

As there were no vehicles, they began to walk from Kochi. They hoped that they would be able to hitch a ride on some lorry or vehicle that would be going to Tamil Nadu to procure vegetables.

Though they reached Muvattupuzha by midnight, they were famished after the long walk without any refreshments on the way. Two of them fainted.

Local people, who came to know of their plight, provided them with food and water. The youth were then moved to a camp.