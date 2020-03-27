Kerala lockdown: All you need to know to make life easier

As the Coronavirus-linked Kerala lockdown enters Day 5, the state has opened up many avenues to make life better.

Onmanorama compiles a list of essential and other services available at the time of crisis in the state.

Essential commodities at your home



Kerala police cyberdome has come out with an app to facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at your home till lockdown is in effect. The facility is in association with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Consumers and traders can use the app or website.

Medicines at your doorsteps



You can get medicines from Supplyco-run medical shops at your doorsteps, CMD PM Ali Asgar informed. You can make the payment on delivery or through online.

To avail this facility either download med-store.in app, call 984728883, or WhatsApp 7907055696.

For details contact: 0471-2317755, 9846984303.

Homeopathy medicines



Homeopathy medicines will also be made available at your doorsteps in Pathanamthitta district. District Medical Officer Dr D Bijukumar said the helpline numbers to avail this facility are: 9446355981, 9497007171, 9072615303.

-------

Exams, valuation camps postponed

Authorities have postponed all valuation camps and exams in the state until further notice, the Higher Education department informed.

In view of the lockdown, it was earlier decided to postpone all exams and valuation camps from March 24-31.



Home nurses



Home nurses will be exempted from travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the statewide lockdown. State police chief Loknath Behera has directed all police officers in the state to take steps to facilitate their travel. They are required to show their identity cards or the application of the patients whom they are looking after.

Kasaragod travel pass



To get travel permits, those in the worst-hit Kasaragod district may contact 04994-255001, 04994-255043, 04994-256-044.

Malappuram travel curbs



If you plan to hit the roads without a pressing need in Malappuram, think again.

District Collector Jafar Malik has directed the Regional Transport Officer to temporarily suspend the license and vehicle registration in view of the increased tendency to hit the roads in the district.

Community Kitchen



Forty-three local self-government bodies have started community kitchens to feed the needy. The land has been identified to start community kitchens by 861 panchayats, 84 municipalities and six corporations in the state.

Community kitchen in Thiruvananthapuram



The Third Community kitchen of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation started functioning from Ullur Guesthouse of the corporation. The kitchen is being run in association with Kudumasree.

Two more community kitchens will start functioning from Vellaikadavu and Nanthencode from Saturday with the patronage of catering association.

These kitchens will be equipped to deliver food to 2,000 needy.

Those in need of food may register their names with Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's 'Smart Trivandrum app' or on their website.

Call 9496434448/ 9496434449/ 9496434450 for details.

Kozhikode Coronavirus care Centres



Eight coronavirus care centres have become functional in Kozhikode, district collector Sambasiva Rao informed. The six shelters in the district are also housing 597 homeless people and providing them food.

Community kitchens will be opened in all panchayats.

Indian Dental Society helpline



To back the government's effort to keep people off the roads, the Indian Dental Society has created a helpline. The helpline would provide information to affected people. In case of emergency, the patients will be referred to a functional centre.

Cases slapped



For defying lockdown norms, police have registered 7,091 cases in four days. Police arrested 1,383 persons and seized 923 vehicles on Friday.