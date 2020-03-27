Along with coronavirus, Kerala mulls ways to deal with alcohol withdrawal syndrome

Kochi: With liquor outlets in Kerala remaining closed as part of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the state government is facing the challenge of handling possible alcohol withdrawal syndrome of a large number of people.

The suicide of a 37-year-old man in Thrissur's Kechery on Friday due to suspected withdrawal syndrome could be a pointer to the crisis likely to unfold in the days to come, state excise officers said.

The man, a painting worker, was found hanging on a tree on the premises of his house in the early hours of Friday. His relatives told police that he was restless for two days as he did not get alcohol.

The excise as well as the health department have urged the public to inform the police if they come across people in need of medical help for withdrawal syndrome. The excise department on Friday referred 11 such people to the department's de-addiction centres for treatment.

“Family members of addicts have to be careful these days. They shouldn't hesitate to take such people to nearest hospitals or seek the help of police,”a top excise officer told Onmanorama.

“At the moment, there's no option to provide them with liquor. The only possible way to help such people is to sedate them and give certain medicines. We have got information that many such people have started going to private hospitals in the past couple of days,”he said.

Sources in the excise department said they were mulling some alternative options to help people with the syndrome. The options may include a plan to make necessary amount of liquor available to those who produce a medical certificate on their condition. However, the government is yet to take a call on this. Moreover, the excise department is fully aware of the logistical issues in implementing such a plan.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dropped enough hints that the state will take the issue seriously. During his routine press conference to brief about COVID-19 situation in the state, he said the excise department has been asked to explore the possibilities of alternative 'sources' of liquor distribution. He said the excise department's de-addiction facilities will be strengthened. “Some Catholic churches have offered to help by providing space. Large spaces like meditation centres could be used for this,” he said.

Online liquor sale possible?

An officer said withdrawal syndrome could really be a problem in Kerala where the state-run Beverages Corporation has around four lakh regular customers in its liquor outlets. “At least 75 per cent of them could be people who drink everyday,” the officer said.

He ruled out the possibility of arranging online sale of liquor citing the lack of facilities and manpower to run the system. “Even online sales giants have shut their shops,” he said.

Excise Commissioner Aananthakrishnan, however, told Onmanorama that the department was not mulling any option for controlled distribution of liquor at the moment. He said ensuring medical treatment of people with withdrawal syndrome was the only available solution now.

Excise department has de-addiction centres in all 14 districts. These centres have 10 beds each.

Health dept guidelines

State Health Minister K K Shailaja on Friday said that withdrawal syndrome should not be taken lightly. The minister, in a statement, said her department has issued guidelines for the treatment of such patients.

“De-addiction facilities have been set up at primary, family and community health centres. Those with symptoms should be taken there. Those who need further help would be referred to taluk, general or district hospitals. We have directed to arrange 20 beds for such cases in every district,” the minister said.

Restlessness, anger, lack of appetite, excess sweating, nausea, vomiting, shivering, headache, epilepsy etc could be the symptoms of alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

Kerala shut down Bevco outlets only after the central government implemented nationwide lockdown. The state government had reasoned that shutting down liquor outlets would lead to issues like illegal brewing.

(Those who need help may contact health department's Disha number – 1056, 0471 2552056 or nodal officers of district mental health centres)