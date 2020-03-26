Coronavirus: Kollam sub-collector flees to UP defying home quarantine

Kollam: Even as Kerala is tightening measures to check the spread of coronavirus, Kollam sub-collector Anupam Mishra, who was asked to go on home quarantine because of his recent visit to a foreign country, fled his official residence in Kollam on Thursday.

His mobile phone tower location has been traced to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Mishra, who got married recently, was on vacation till March 18. He apparently went abroad with his wife for honeymoon. Though he rejoined for duty on March 19, he was asked to go on home quarantine because of his foreign travel history.

All persons coming to India from abroad have been strictly asked to go on home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

His neighbours said Mishra apparently fled his residence two days ago.

However, Kollam district collector B Abdul Nasser said Mishra went missing on Thursday. "He was on home quarantine since March 19. Health and revenue officials found on Thursday that he was not present at his official residence," Nasar told Manorama News.

Nasser said the sub-collector, when contacted over phone, said he was in Bengaluru. "However, his mobile tower location has been traced to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

“He told me that he left for Bengaluru as he does not have any relatives in Kollam,” Nasser said.

Nasser said the sub-collector's action was a serious breach of service rule. “I have submitted a report to the government.”

Mishra hails from Rajasthan.

Incidentally, Kollam is the only district in Kerala that has not recorded even a single COVID-19 cases till Thursday.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said action would be taken against the sub-collector. "The government will look into the issue," she told Manorama News.