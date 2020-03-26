Coronavirus: 19 test positive in Kerala on Thursday, total number rises to 126

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 19 persons were tested for the novel coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday.

Of the confirmed cases, nine were from Kannur district, three each from Kasaragod and Malappuram, two from Thrissur and one each from Idukki and Wayanad.

This was the first reported positive case from Wayanad district.

With this the number of people under treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the state rose to 126.

As many as 12 people were cured of the disease.

Addressing mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 1,02003 of persons are under quarantine. As many as 101402 are at home, while the remaining 601 are at various hospitals.

Palakkad on high alert

The Kerala government on Thursday released the route map of the Mannarkkad native who had tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus patient had visited Karakkakunnu (March 13, 20), Aanakkaparambu (13,15) and Viyakurshi (March 21) mosques. He also visited the Mannarkkad Taluk Hospital (March 16, 18) and Balan Cooperative Hospital (March 18, 21).

More than 170 people who came into contact with individual, including doctors have been placed under observation. Seven of his relatives have been quarantined.

The patient, who returned from abroad this month, visited these places violating the quarantine protocols issued by the state. Palakkad District Collector has registered a case against the 51-year-old for violating the government directives and endangering other lives.