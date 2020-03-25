Thiruvananthapuram: As many as nine persons were tested for the novel coronavirus in Kerala on Wednesday.

Three were from Ernakulam district, two from Palakkad, two from Pathanamthitta and one each from Kozhikode and Idukki.

With this the number of positive cases in the state rose to 112.

Addressing mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 76542 persons are under quarantine. Of this, 76,010 are at home while the remaining are at various hospitals.

On Wednesday, the Kerala cabinet decided to provide all ration card holders at least 15 kg of rice free for a month in the wake of coronavirus scare. People belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) will get their usual quota of 35 kg of food grains; 28 kg of rice and 7 kg of wheat. In other words, virtually all families in the state would get “good quality” free rice for a month.

Earlier, the government had announced Rs 20,000 crore as a special package to fight the virus.