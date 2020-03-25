Kerala lockdown: Police to crack down on people defying guidelines, cases to be registered

Thiruvananthapuram/Kasaragod: The Kerala Police are all set to tighten the restrictions in the state with the Centre announcing a complete lockdown for the entire country following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The state government had also imposed regulations after a spurt in the COVID-19 cases. Bevco outlets across Kerala too would be shut as the state government tries to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Several people had ventured out on their private vehicles on Tuesday. However, even private vehicles were not allowed to ply, as per the guidelines issued by the Centre in view of the complete lockdown.

Currently, 105 active COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala. Four people, three from Wuhan and a Kannur resident, had recovered from the dreaded disease. If these four are also taken into account, the total number of confirmed cases in Kerala will be at 109, the highest in the country.

Restrictions in Kasaragod

The police would tighten restrictions in Kasaragod, one of the worst-affected districts.

IG Vijay Sakhare, who has the special charge of the Kasaragod district, said that those flouting the restrictions would be jailed.

“Those who do not stay indoors would be arrested and jailed. A criminal case would be filed against those quarantined people, who venture out of their homes. They would also be moved to the observation centres of the government. Barricades would be put up along the roads to control the traffic,” he told Manorama News.

The senior cop appealed to the people, venturing out to buy essential items, to return home soon after. He further said that a police helpline system would be set up to ensure that essential items are delivered to homes.

A meeting held at the district police headquarters decided to tighten the restrictions. The Kasaragod district has been divided into six zones and DySPs have been given the charge. Three SPs, including the district police chief, would coordinate the steps. District Collector Dr D Sajith Babu and the DMO also took part in the meet.

Along with Vijay Sakhare, north zone IG Ashok Yadav would be in complete charge of the police force in the district.

Prices of veggies rise

The price of vegetables has seen a steep rise. The price of onions, tomatoes and chillies saw an increase of Rs 20 to Rs 35 in a single day.

With the lockdown, only a few shops opened at the Chala market in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. As the news of lockdown spread, several people rushed to the market and were stunned to note the price rise.

Shallots, that cost Rs 60 on Tuesday, was sold for Rs 95 on Wednesday. An overnight increase of Rs 35. The price of Tomatoes too has doubled.

The price of vegetable kit has also increased. The green chillies, sold for Rs 28, are now available for Rs 45. The price of carrot and beans was also increased by Rs 10. The merchants pointed out that they were not getting vegetables from Tamil Nadu and if the situation continues, the prices would see a further rise.