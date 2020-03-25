On day 2 of the state-wide lockdown, Kerala once again looked highly reluctant to follow the government guidelines as several people ventured out on their private vehicles on Tuesday, many of them for no better reason than to get a glimpse of the lockdown.

On Monday, while declaring the lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked people not to undertake any travel unless in case of emergency. However, the scenes from various towns in the state suggest that it will not be enough for authorities to merely speak sense but will also have to drill it in.

Punitive measures that would make a restless traveller curse the moment he decided to jump out of his house are under serious consideration. Here are some picture taken from various towns by our photographers:

Paramilitary personnel overseeing people's movement in Kannur town on the second day of Kerala lockdown. Photo: S S Harilal A passenger argues with police in Kannur town after they stopped his car on the second day of Kerala lockdown. Photo: S S Harilal A traffic cop drops his cap while doing his duty at Kannur. Photo: S S Harilal A police officer shows direction to passengers in a autoriskshaw in Kannur on the second day of Kerala lockdown. Photo: S S Harilal Kannur Corporation workers clean a footpath in town on the second day of Kerala lockdown on Wednesday. Photo: S S Harilal Highway Police stop vehicles defying the lockdown order at Angamaly in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Wednesday. Photo: Josekutty Panackal

