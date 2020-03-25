On day 2 of the state-wide lockdown, Kerala once again looked highly reluctant to follow the government guidelines as several people ventured out on their private vehicles on Tuesday, many of them for no better reason than to get a glimpse of the lockdown.
On Monday, while declaring the lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked people not to undertake any travel unless in case of emergency. However, the scenes from various towns in the state suggest that it will not be enough for authorities to merely speak sense but will also have to drill it in.
Punitive measures that would make a restless traveller curse the moment he decided to jump out of his house are under serious consideration. Here are some picture taken from various towns by our photographers:
Scenes from Mumbai (Before and after the nation-wide lockdown)
The Brandra-Worli Sea Link, one of the major arteries in Mumbai, looks deserted after Prime Minister Modi announced a total lockdown across the nation in wake of the rising cases of coronavirus. Photo: Vishnu V Nair
Marine Drive in Mumbai is eerily quiet during the lockdown.
Almost all pictures of Mumbai can't help but detail the bustle of the city, the chaos and confusion that has come to define it. However, during the lockdown, people are getting a glimpse of what Mumbai could also be.
A lone security guard is all that is seen on the premises of The Gateway of India, one of the prime tourist attractions in Mumbai.
A platform of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, which on a normal day sees over 7 million commuters daily, is uncannily empty during the lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
