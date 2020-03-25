{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

In pictures: Glimpses of Kerala on Day 2 of COVID-19 lockdown

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

How Kerala behaved on day 2 of state-wide lockdown | In pictures
People show their ID cards to police as they were stopped on their way to office on the second day of Kerala lockdown. Photo: Josekutty Panackal
SHARE

On day 2 of the state-wide lockdown, Kerala once again looked highly reluctant to follow the government guidelines as several people ventured out on their private vehicles on Tuesday, many of them for no better reason than to get a glimpse of the lockdown.

On Monday, while declaring the lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked people not to undertake any travel unless in case of emergency. However, the scenes from various towns in the state suggest that it will not be enough for authorities to merely speak sense but will also have to drill it in.

Punitive measures that would make a restless traveller curse the moment he decided to jump out of his house are under serious consideration. Here are some picture taken from various towns by our photographers:

How Kerala behaved on day 2 of state-wide lockdown | In pictures
Paramilitary personnel overseeing people's movement in Kannur town on the second day of Kerala lockdown. Photo: S S Harilal
How Kerala behaved on day 2 of state-wide lockdown | In pictures
A passenger argues with police in Kannur town after they stopped his car on the second day of Kerala lockdown. Photo: S S Harilal
How Kerala behaved on day 2 of state-wide lockdown | In pictures
A traffic cop drops his cap while doing his duty at Kannur. Photo: S S Harilal
How Kerala behaved on day 2 of state-wide lockdown | In pictures
A police officer shows direction to passengers in a autoriskshaw in Kannur on the second day of Kerala lockdown. Photo: S S Harilal
How Kerala behaved on day 2 of state-wide lockdown | In pictures
Kannur Corporation workers clean a footpath in town on the second day of Kerala lockdown on Wednesday. Photo: S S Harilal
How Kerala behaved on day 2 of state-wide lockdown | In pictures
Highway Police stop vehicles defying the lockdown order at Angamaly in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Wednesday. Photo: Josekutty Panackal

Scenes from Mumbai (Before and after the nation-wide lockdown)

The Brandra-Worli Sea Link, one of the major arteries in Mumbai, looks deserted after Prime Minister Modi announced a total lockdown across the nation in wake of the rising cases of coronavirus. Photo: Vishnu V Nair
Marine Drive in Mumbai is eerily quiet during the lockdown.
Almost all pictures of Mumbai can't help but detail the bustle of the city, the chaos and confusion that has come to define it. However, during the lockdown, people are getting a glimpse of what Mumbai could also be.
A lone security guard is all that is seen on the premises of The Gateway of India, one of the prime tourist attractions in Mumbai.
A platform of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, which on a normal day sees over 7 million commuters daily, is uncannily empty during the lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES