COVID-19: Man arrested for defying safety norms at Cochin airport

Kochi: A 54-year-old domestic passenger was arrested at the airport here for allegedly refusing to follow instructions given by doctors for prevention of the spread of novel coronavirus, the police said here on Tuesday.

Lami Arackal from Ernakulam, who landed from Chennai at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on Monday night, was arrested based on a complaint from health officials, they said.

He was, however, later released on bail.

Arackal allegedly refused to wear mask and follow other instructions to be observed by the passengers coming from other states as part of the measures to check COVID-19 spread.

He also allegedly misbehaved with the medical officers, the police said.

Kerala has come under a lockdown as the state recorded 30 new cases on Monday- the largest number in a day so far - taking its total number of positive cases to 97. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned of punitive action for violation of isolation norms.

Till now the police have booked around 100 people for jumping home quarantine.

