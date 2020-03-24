276 more govt doctors appointed as Kerala ramps up COVID-19 fight

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has appointed 276 doctors in the health department to strengthen its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the backdrop of rising cases in the state.

The doctors were selected by the state Public Service Commission from the existing rank list and appointed to be the part of the health ministry to fight the coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on a Facebook post.



Kerala went in for a total lockdown from midnight on Monday with 30 new positive cases, the highest on a single day, being reported, taking the total number of people under treatment in the state to 97 and over 64,000 under surveillance.



"Appointment has been given to 276 doctors, who were in the rank list of the PSC. The doctors were appointed to carry out the preventive measures and plans prepared by the health department," Vijayan said.



State health minister K K Shailaja said the appointments were made after conducting counselling through video conferencing.



"We will also appoint other paramedical staff," she said in a release.



Covid Care Centres have been established in all districts with a view to accommodate people who have been advised home isolation, but have no residence in Kerala. (eg: Tourists, people in transit etc).



The Department of Health and Family welfare also asked for participation of the health practitioners to join hands with the state in the fight against COVID19. One can enrol using the link for offering voluntary service at the Isolation facilities in hospitals/ homes, patient management in wards, screening at airports, seaports, railway stations and bus stations. Interested health practitioners may fill up the details in this form and submit.

