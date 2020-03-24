COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Essential services won't be hit in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta amid prohibitory orders

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: Buses went off the roads, shops, barring those selling essentials, remained shut in most parts of Kerala on Tuesday as the state-wide lockdown to check coronavirus spread came into force but violations were galore, prompting police to book culprits.

The LDF government announced the stringent restrictions as the number of active COVID-19 patients in the state surged to 93 with 30 fresh cases, the highest for a single day, on Monday. Four people, who had tested positive, were discharged from hospitals earlier after making a full recovery.

Prohibitory orders are in force in six districts -- Kasaragod, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Pathnamthitta districts.

However, the supply of essential services, including water, would not be stopped in these districts as well as elsewhere in the state.

Health services, medical stores, petrol bunks, LPG, milk, grocery, vegetables, portable water, telecom, internet and media have been included in the list of essential services. The production, sale and distribution of food items too are under this category.

As per the government order on lockdown, all passenger transport services, including inter-state, inter-district and intra-district operations of road transport corporations and private operators will not be operated.

Use of taxis and autorickshaws, besides online taxi services of Uber, Ola, will be permitted only for procurement of essential commodities, medicines and for attending to medical emergencies.

The plying of private vehicles would be allowed only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, medicines and for other activities permitted under the order.

Not more than one person would be permitted in private vehicles, excluding the person driving the vehicle.

Congregation of more than five people in public places has been prohibited.

Any violation of prohibitory orders is punishable with a jail term of up to two years. The District Collectors and District police chiefs have been given the authority to take stringent action.

Government had said on Monday that all provisional stores will remain open from 7 am to 5 pm, while in worst-hit Kasaragod they will function from 11 am to 5 pm. Banks would function till 2pm.







Food stocks

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman has assured the public that there would not be any food scarcity in the state.

"Food supplies for three months would be stocked up. The public needn't worry. Kudumbashree workers would be deployed to take food items to homes," he said, adding that he would hold talks with the state Finance Minister and Minister for Local Self-Governments on Wednesday.

Fish to be available

Minister for Fisheries J Mercykutty Amma has said that there would not be any dearth in the availability of fish.

"Harbours, which are ready to do away with the auction system, would function. Four boats would be allowed to dock at a time. The fisheries sector would function as usual," she added.

However, a section of fisherfolk have decided not to venture out into the sea.

Free water delivery

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department has decided to give water for free in cans of 15 kg for those houses and flats without potable water. This was decided during a joint meeting of the senior officers of the Water Resources Department and Kerala Water Authority. Arrangements for two weeks have been decided upon.

No curbs on inter-state cargo transport

Meanwhile, Transport Minister A K Saseendran has said that inter-state cargo transport would continue.

"There is no cause for concern. Some complaints were raised that cargo trucks were being stopped at certain check-posts. The Chief Secretary has held talks with his counterparts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. And it was agreed to let the cargo transport to continue," Saseendran explained.

The minister also said that that the government would take strict action to prevent hoarding and black marketing. He further said that the deadline for filing vehicle tax would be extended.

Violations galore

Though the lockdown, which will be effective till March 31, came into force from midnight on Monday, autorickshaws and private vehicles, including two-wheelers, were seen plying at several places disregarding instructions that people should not venture out without any valid reason.

In the state capital, as many as 52 cases were registered since Tuesday morning against those violating the lockdown, IGP Balram Kumar Upadhaya said.

They included at least 10 autorickshaw drivers who were plying without passengers, police said.

The IG was seen asking people on the road riding two- wheelers and driving cars to return home.

"People are interpreting lockdown in their own way. They should come out only in case of emergency situation", he said.

Several paint, textile shops and bakeries which were opened this morning were forcibly shut in the state capital.

At Thrissur's Paliyekkara toll plaza on the Mannuthy- Edappally Highway, long queues of private cars, taxies, trucks and two-wheelers were seen on the road, defying the lockdown.

State minister A C Moideen, said he would bring the matter to the notice of the Thrissur collector and necessary steps would be taken.

Two-wheeler riders were stopped in various parts of the state by police and allowed to proceed after taking a look at their ID cards and confirming if their travel was essential.

Police said a case has been registered against six people in Kannur for coming out of their homes without any valid reason.

Police also booked a Dubai returned man, who was seen outside his house during home quarantine. He had been "continuously defying" the medical personnel's advise on home quarantine, police said.

At least 64,320 people have been placed under surveillance in Kerala, out of which 63,937 are under home isolation and 383 admitted to designated isolation facilities.