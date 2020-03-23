Coronavirus: Police file cases after quarantine curbs flouted, health personnel verbally abused

Kollam/Kottayam/Pathanamthitta: The Kerala Police have booked several people for violating the home quarantine guidelines and interacting with the public as authorities seek to strictly implement the regulations to fight COVID-19.

Cases were filed against three people at Kundara in Kollam district for not following the instructions of the government and health department. Apart from violating the safety precautions, they allegedly verbally abused the healthcare personnel.

Nine people, from two families, had returned from Dubai on March 14. The families, including women and children, had landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The health department officials went to their house and asked them to stay under home quarantine.

However, the families reportedly did not follow the instructions, and roamed around in the neighbourhood and went up to the nearby shops. The local people informed the health department about this and the authorities visited the house again. The authorities tried to educate them on the need for quarantine, and appealed them to stay indoors and not to interact with the public. However, the families then allegedly verbally abused them and behaved improperly. Based on the health department's complaint, the Kundara police went to the house on Sunday and gave them strict instructions.

Couple took part in events

The police filed a case against a couple at Kanjirappally in Kottayam district for interacting with people during quarantine period. Vizhikkathodu natives Surendran, 53; and wife Sarala, 49; were booked. Sarala had returned from Qatar on March 16. The health department had instructed the family to stay indoors for 14 days. However, the health department officials filed a complaint, alleging that the couple went to public places, took part in social events and interacted with people.

A case was also filed against Raveendran of Thalayolaparambu in the district after the health department found that 30 workers were living together without even basic facilities. This is in violation of the safety precautions.

Quarantined women return to US

Security concerns were raised after two US nationals, who were under quarantine in Pathanamthitta district, returned to America. The police have filed a case against the two for leaving the state without permission.

The two US women, who were put under quarantine at Mezhuveli panchayat, were reported missing the other day. Based on the panchayat's complaint, the police began a probe into the incident.

Elavumthitta station house officer T K Vinod Kumar said that they were US nationals and have returned to America.

The police also said that their visa period was set to expire. The cops also said they got information that authorities had given the women clearance certificates, declaring them to be free of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, district police chief K G Simon said that the women were back in the US. He also said that the Pathanamthitta DySP has been asked to investigate the incident to clear the confusion.