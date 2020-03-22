9 Kerala districts to shut down in the wake of Covid-19. What does it mean?

Nine Kerala districts will be shut down to check the spread of coronavirus. The districts to be shut down are Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur, Idukki, Palakkad and Kasargod.



All these districts had reported positive corona cases in the past.

As many as 75 districts will be shut down across India.

How will the shutdown affect people?



1. Very essential services: Only very essential services will be available during the lockdown. This means shops selling essential provisions and vegetables will be allowed to function. Shops selling non-essential commodities will not be allowed to operate.



2. Transportation: Movement of public and private vehicles will be restricted. Vehicles for emergency services (such as vehicles carrying patients) will be allowed to ply.

3. Ban on inter-district movements: Movements of people from one district to another will be restricted. People will be asked to stay put at the place where they are staying now.

4. Ban on public events/ religious gatherings: All public events and religious events will be cancelled.

Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh hailed the lockdown decision and said it was the best preventive measure against COVID-19. "Lockdown will help us control the spread of the disease. This is the best preventive measure," he told Onmanorama on Sunday.