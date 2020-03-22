Coronavirus scare: Will Kochi Metro suspend services? CM to take decision

Kochi: With the Indian Railways cancelling services of all passenger trains until March 31 as part of its measures to combat the community spread of novel coronavirus, people of Kerala are eager to know if the restrictions are applicable to the state's Kochi Metro too.

Sources in the Kochi Metro said the agency was awaiting the chief minister's decision on whether to continue with or suspend the services.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to announce the state government's decision in the evening.

Ernakulam is among the seven districts where the central government has announced lockdown. The state is yet to chalk out the plan to implement the lockdown.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited had on Saturday decided to temporarily reduce the service of its trains as an attempt to discourage non-essential travel during the coronavirus crisis.

It had decided to reduce number of services from Monday (March 23) to Saturday (March 28). The plan was to conduct services every 20 minute from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 10 pm. From 10 am to 4 pm, there would be a gap of 1 hour between services.

The last train would leave Thykoodam and Aluva Metro stations respectively at 10 pm.

Kochi Metro did not conduct services on Sunday as part of observing the nation-wide Janata Curfew. Kochi Metro has witnessed significant fall in footprints in the past few days following the second breakout of the virus in the state, sources said.